Myntra fwd HAULidays FEST is LIVE: Enjoy 50-90% off on the trendiest clothes for men and women

Myntra fwd HAULidays FEST is LIVE and is on till 29th January, so get ready to give your wardrobe the ultimate upgrade! With discounts of 50-90% on the trendiest clothes for men and women, there’s no better time to refresh your style. It’s a fashion revolution tailored for Gen-Z, because looking good should never mean emptying your bank account. Myntra fwd HAULidays FEST is LIVE(Pexels)

For the guys, think sharp oversized jackets, edgy streetwear, and relaxed fits that make you look effortlessly cool. For the girls, it’s all about chic crop tops, dreamy dresses, and co-ords that scream confidence. Myntra fwd brings together the bold, the edgy, and the stylishly comfortable, perfectly crafted to match the Gen-Z vibe. If you’re owning the streets, showing off at college, or heading to a party, these fits ensure all eyes are on you. With Myntra fwd, your fashion speaks as loud as your personality.

From scrolling through endless options to curating your perfect cart, the thrill of fwd HAULidays FEST is unmatched. Imagine unboxing a haul filled with fits that make you want to dress up even when you don’t have plans. That oversized hoodie? Perfect for a coffee run. The sparkly dress? Ideal for the next party. With Myntra fwd, every outfit feels like it’s made just for you.

Myntra fwd knows your generation wants style, affordability, and individuality all rolled into one, and this HAULidays FEST delivers exactly that. Men, women, and everyone looking to upgrade their drip because it’s time to haul big and haul smart. Get your hands on the season’s best trends, flex your fashion, and let the world know who’s boss. Because at 50-90% off, the only thing standing between you and your next iconic look is the ‘Add to Cart’ button.

Loading Suggestions...

Top categories for women:

Edgy bottoms

Say goodbye to boring and hello to bold! From faux leather trousers that scream boss energy to ripped jeans that radiate cool-girl vibes, Myntra fwd’s edgy bottoms are here to elevate your look. Pair them with a statement top or an oversized hoodie for that effortlessly chic appeal. If you’re stepping into a coffee shop or hitting the streets, these are the pieces that ensure all eyes are on you.

Loading Suggestions...

Loading Suggestions...

Loading Suggestions...

Statement dresses

Be it a flowy maxi for that dreamy aesthetic, a sleek midi that hugs in all the right places, or a flirty mini to show off those legs, Myntra fwd’s dresses are all about main-character energy. These are ideal for a spontaneous brunch date or a glamorous party. Slip into one, and watch your confidence skyrocket!

Loading Suggestions...

Loading Suggestions...

Loading Suggestions...

Also read: Take inspo from Deepika Padukone’s iconic movie looks: From Piku to Veronica

Trendy tops

Tops that talk the talk. Think bold crop tops, oversized graphic tees, and silky blouses that fit every mood and occasion. If you’re channeling cute and casual or bold and bossy, these tops are your perfect match. They pair with anything and everything, from your favourite jeans to that edgy skirt you’ve been dying to wear. Style made easy? Absolutely.

Loading Suggestions...

Loading Suggestions...

Loading Suggestions...

Winter essentials

Who says winter can’t be fashionable? Wrap yourself in oversized puffer jackets, snuggle into cosy cardigans, or flaunt a turtleneck sweater that’s as stylish as it is warm. Myntra fwd’s winter essentials make layering a trend, not a chore. These pieces guarantee you’re serving hot looks in cold weather.

Loading Suggestions...

Loading Suggestions...

Loading Suggestions...

Top categories for men:

Streetwear staples

Be the king of casual with oversized hoodies, graphic tees, and joggers that are as comfortable as they are stylish. Pair a varsity jacket with high-top sneakers for an effortlessly cool look that turns sidewalks into your personal runway.

Loading Suggestions...

Loading Suggestions...

Loading Suggestions...

Smart casuals

Ditch the basic office fits and embrace crisp shirts, and trendy trousers and jeans that take you from desk to dinner in style. With Myntra fwd’s smart casuals, it’s all about blending comfort with class. Perfect for when you need to make an impression but still want to keep things easy-breezy.

Loading Suggestions...

Loading Suggestions...

Loading Suggestions...

Also read: Aisha: Channeling Sonam Kapoor’s most stylish cinematic moments

Layering game

Winter chills? Not your problem. Myntra fwd’s outerwear collection features sleek bomber jackets, edgy leather staples, and classic denim layers that make you look effortlessly suave. Perfect for layering over streetwear or smart casuals, these jackets are designed to take your outfit and confidence to the next level.

Loading Suggestions...

Loading Suggestions...

Loading Suggestions...

Party-ready fits

Be the guy everyone notices when you walk into the room. Think printed shirts with bold patterns, sharp blazers that scream sophistication, and statement shoes that tie it all together. Myntra fwd’s party fits are your go-to for turning up the charm and owning every moment.

Loading Suggestions...

Loading Suggestions...

Loading Suggestions...

Myntra fwd HAULidays FEST has you covered with the freshest fashion for men and women. From edgy streetwear to smart casuals, statement dresses to winter essentials, this is your chance to redefine your wardrobe. So dive in, pick your favourites, and let your outfits do the talking.

Similar stories for you:

Myntra FWD: Stylish and trendy winter wardrobe essentials for Gen Z

Style in fast forward: Look sharp, stay ahead with Myntra FWD

From jackets to boots: Stock up on winter must-haves to up your fashion game

Myntra fwd HAULidays FEST is LIVE FAQs What is Myntra fwd HAULidays FEST? Myntra fwd HAULidays FEST is your ultimate shopping destination to snag the trendiest clothes for men and women at unbelievable discounts of 50-90%. It’s the perfect time to refresh your wardrobe with fashion designed for Gen-Z vibes without burning a hole in your wallet.

How long does the Myntra fwd HAULidays FEST last? The sale ends on 29th January, so don’t wait! The trendiest styles at such amazing discounts won’t last forever. Start hauling now and score your favourite looks before they sell out!

What categories can I shop during the Myntra fwd HAULidays FEST? You can explore a wide range of categories, including edgy bottoms, statement dresses, trendy tops, and winter essentials for women. For men, there are streetwear staples, smart casuals, outerwear, and party-ready fits. Whatever your style, we’ve got it covered!

Are the discounts valid on all products? Yes! Myntra fwd HAULidays FEST offers discounts of 50-90% across a wide selection. You can shop everything from casuals to partywear at these incredible prices. Make sure to grab your favourites before they’re gone!

Disclaimer: At Hindustan Times, we help you stay up-to-date with the latest trends and products. Hindustan Times has an affiliate partnership, so we may get a part of the revenue when you make a purchase. We shall not be liable for any claim under applicable laws, including but not limited to the Consumer Protection Act, 2019, with respect to the products. The products listed in this article are in no particular order of priority.