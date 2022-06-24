Nailing the summer trends, the Bengaluru edition

Pastel or neon, almond or square, marble or chrome — there is something for everyone in the nail art world

From a classic French manicure to going wild with colours, there is no dearth of options in the market for those looking to get their nails done. For some, nail art is a style statement while for others, it’s be a form of expression. No matter what the reason, Bengalureans have hopped on the trend and how! We speak to owners of nail boutiques as well as nail enthusiasts in the city to find out the preferred styles and choices.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Shaping it up

Madhulika Verma, founder of The Nail Couture, says, “Most of our customers right now are going for almond-shaped nails. This shape is in trend because it works with both long and medium-length nails. Also it suits most finger types, slender or not.”

On similar lines, Maude Abraham, founder of Get Gorgeous, adds that the shape is convenient and aesthetically pleasing. “This shape helps make the hands look slimmer and longer. It’s also a safer shape when working with your hands as it doesn’t chip or break easily,” she says.

The ruling trends

Customers are going out of the box and trying out unique styles, says Verma. According to her, the three main trends this year so far are: A funky twist to the French manicure, abstract colour-blocking and marble with a gold foil.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Shikha Sridhar, owner of Divine Nail Studio, agrees. “Chrome nails, French manicure with a twist and swirl nails are some of the design choices that have made it to the trends list this time. Most clients come and ask for blue shades, hot pink or pastel colours with either of the designs mentioned above.”

Beauty blogger and nail art enthusiast Priyanjana Roy feels that people have also gone back in time by adopting certain styles. “Nail art stickers and false stick on nails are back and can be seen everywhere, in all shapes and form, perhaps for their ease of access,” she says.

The trend-setters

“A lot of inspiration is drawn from Pinterest. Clients research nail looks and come to us with pictures to recreate. Celebs like Kylie Jenner (media personality), the Hadid sisters (models Gigi and Bella Hadid), cosmetics entrepreneur Huda Kattan and actor Priyanka Chopra Jonas also lead the way. Needless to say, Instagram plays a key role,” says Abraham.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Verma, on the other hand feels that the nail polish brands play a huge role in introducing new colours and trends. “They promote their new colour launches, just like fashion designers, and ensure that the top bloggers and celebrities are wearing it. And then, of course, social media contributes,” she says.