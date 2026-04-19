Nani Neena Gupta at 66 shows fashion is ageless in effortlessly cool skirt look with eclectic necklaces

Neena Gupta, 66, shows there is no age limit when it comes to being fashionable. Neena continues to steal the spotlight with her outfits, defined by creative silhouettes and fascinating accessorising. In fresh photos wearing jewellery and outfit from her daughter Masaba Gupta's brand, House of Masaba, Neena stands out as truly stylish, once again. Let's take a look at her outfit and why it works.ALSO READ: Neena Gupta says ‘styling’ is her favourite pastime, reveals she often saves pictures of her looks early in the morning

Neena Gupta aced her classy styling, whether with the subtle makeup or accessorising game. (Picture credit: Instagram/@neena_gupta)

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What did Neena Gupta wear?

Neea Gupta's head-turning look is perfect for brunches and art gallery visits because the ensemble finds the sweet spot between soft minimalism, neutral style and a contemporary artistic vibe.

Neena wore a black, long blazer with a V-neckline. It has a stag print in white. For bottomwear, she opted for a flowy white skirt with large abstract circular prints. The outfit might be minimalist, but the jewellery is maximalist and steals the show. Going with the layering technique, she chose a large, chunky pearl necklace with varying lengths and statement charms. The golden cross pendant exudes a vintage charm. With a pair of closed-toe beige pumps and subtle, clean-girl makeup, Neena completed the look.

Style takeaways

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{{^usCountry}} How can you recreate the look? Let's take cues from fashionista Neena Gupta's ensemble. The first takeaway is for accessorising: opt for pearls as the go-to accessory if your outfit is minimalistic. If you are going for neutrals like Neena did with her top and bottom pieces, ensure there is a graphic element in one way or another, whether through print or abstract motifs. Lastly, embrace high contrast, which means if you are wearing heavy accessories, consider keeping your makeup light to ensure the spotlight stays on the accessories. More about Neena Gupta {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} How can you recreate the look? Let's take cues from fashionista Neena Gupta's ensemble. The first takeaway is for accessorising: opt for pearls as the go-to accessory if your outfit is minimalistic. If you are going for neutrals like Neena did with her top and bottom pieces, ensure there is a graphic element in one way or another, whether through print or abstract motifs. Lastly, embrace high contrast, which means if you are wearing heavy accessories, consider keeping your makeup light to ensure the spotlight stays on the accessories. More about Neena Gupta {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} Neena Gupta was last seen on screen in 2025 in Anurag Basu's Metro in Dino, alongside a multi-starrer cast including Aditya Roy Kapur, Fatima Sana Shaikh, Sara Ali Khan, Ali Faizal, Pankaj Tripathi, and Anupam Kher. Recently, she has also starred in the popular crime thriller Vadh 2, alongside Sanjay Mishra, which is currently streaming on Netflix. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Neena Gupta was last seen on screen in 2025 in Anurag Basu's Metro in Dino, alongside a multi-starrer cast including Aditya Roy Kapur, Fatima Sana Shaikh, Sara Ali Khan, Ali Faizal, Pankaj Tripathi, and Anupam Kher. Recently, she has also starred in the popular crime thriller Vadh 2, alongside Sanjay Mishra, which is currently streaming on Netflix. {{/usCountry}}

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Neena became a nani (grandmother) on October 11, 2024, when her daughter Masaba Gupta and son-in-law Satyadeep Misra welcomed a baby girl named Matara.

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ABOUT THE AUTHOR Adrija Dey ...Read More Adrija Dey’s proclivity for observation fuels her storytelling instinct. As a lifestyle journalist, she crafts compelling, relatable narratives across diverse touchpoints of the human experience, including wellness, mental health, relationships, interior design, home decor, food, travel, and fashion that gently nudge readers toward living a little better. For her, stories exist in flesh and bones, carried by human vessels and shaped through everyday endeavours. It is the small stories we live and share that make us human. After all, humans and their lores are the most natural and raw repositories of stories, and uncovering them, for her, is akin to peeling an orange under a winter afternoon sun. Always up for a chat, she believes the best stories come from unfiltered yapping, where "too much information" is kind of the point. A graduate of Indraprastha College for Women, University of Delhi, and an alumna of the Indian Institute of Mass Communication (IIMC), Delhi, Adrija spends her idle hours cocooned with herbal tea and a gripping thriller, scribbling inner monologues she loosely calls poetic pieces, often with her succulents in attendance. On lazier days, she can be found binge-watching, for the nth time, one from her comfort-show holy trinity: The Office (US), Brooklyn Nine-Nine, or Modern Family. Dancing by herself to her peppy playlists, however, is an everyday ritual she swears by religiously. Read Less

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