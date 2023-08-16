Naomi Campbell, Cindy Crawford, Linda Evangelista, Christy Turlington's Vogue cover: Why women can't look old

The OG supermodels - Naomi Campbell, Cindy Crawford, Linda Evangelista, Christy Turlington - graced the cover of Vogue's coveted September issue. Styled by Edward Enninful, the four icons, after whom the term supermodel got originally coined, recreated their unforgettable 1990 Vogue cover for this edition. It will appear in the UK and US editions with the cover line, "The Greatest of All Time." Apart from conversations about career, love, family, and more, the OG supermodels are promoting their upcoming Apple+ TV docuseries, The Super Models, with the cover. It will examine their careers during the late 1980s and '90s.

Naomi Campbell, Cindy Crawford, Linda Evangelista and Christy Turlington - the OG supermodels

The OG supermodels Naomi Campbell, Cindy Crawford, Linda Evangelista, and Christy Turlington. (Instagram/naomi )

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The cover went viral last week and became a hot topic on the internet, with netizens hailing the four women, rightfully so. While some called them 'icons', 'legends', 'phenomenal' and more, others complimented Naomi, Cindy, Linda, and Christy for still looking like they were in their 20s or 30s. Now, the four women look phenomenal and are fashion industry icons. However, the cover was photoshopped and airbrushed and did not show them in their glory.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Therefore, this poses the question - why women are not allowed to look old? Or why do they have to be photoshopped so much that they don't look like themselves on magazine covers? Celebrities are often role models for many women and girls out there. And these heavily-photoshopped covers say that women have to defy age - without fines lines, wrinkles, stretch marks, freckles, more than the standard body weight, or any other signs of ageing or life - and look perfect to be called beautiful.

Kareena Kapoor, Priyanka Chopra, and Sara Ali Khan on magazine covers.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

And this is not the first time a cover has been in the limelight for Photoshop or extensive airbrushing. Remember Kareena Kapoor's photoshoot for a leading magazine post her pregnancy? At that time, netizens had criticised the publication for 'slicing' her thighs, removing her stretch marks and giving her perfect abs.

Priyanka Chopra's smoothened armpits and whitened skin tone in the infamous Maxim cover shoot need no introduction. Netizens promptly pointed out the photoshop done on the actor and called out the publication for not showing the real her. Recently, Sara Ali Khan's Vogue cover also got criticised for the same.

Jacqueline Fernandez had also fallen victim to a leading magazine's photoshopped cover. Her face on the magazine cover looked nothing like her.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}