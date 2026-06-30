Naomi Osaka's white traditional kimono-inspired gown brings Japanese elegance to Wimbledon 2026: Pics

Naomi Osaka’s Wimbledon 2026 arrival was nothing short of a statement. The tennis player served the first major fashion moment of Wimbledon as she stepped out in an all-white gown inspired by the traditional kimono. The custom look soon created a buzz online. Let's breakdown her outfit:

Naomi Osaka serves high fashion glamour at Wimbledon.

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A traditional Japanese dress for the tennis court

The Japanese professional tennis player is known for serving incredible sartorial moments on the court. From a jellyfish outfit to the her infamous Brat summer-inspired neon green look, each ensemble has outdone the last. This time, she roped in Tokyo-based Japanese designer Hana Yagi to go back to her roots and wear a dress that is a beautiful amalgamation of traditional Japanese outfits.

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{{^usCountry}} According to British Vogue, Osaka's all-white gown is crafted from seven different textiles upcycled from vintage kimonos, a traditional shiromuku wedding dress, and a deconstructed bridal gown. The silhouette, meanwhile, is inspired by the traditional kimono. She styled it elegantly with minimal jewellery, including diamond and pearl earrings, silver pearl-adorned bracelets, white tennis shoes, and a floral white hair adornment. All the details of the Japanese ceremonial dress {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} According to British Vogue, Osaka's all-white gown is crafted from seven different textiles upcycled from vintage kimonos, a traditional shiromuku wedding dress, and a deconstructed bridal gown. The silhouette, meanwhile, is inspired by the traditional kimono. She styled it elegantly with minimal jewellery, including diamond and pearl earrings, silver pearl-adorned bracelets, white tennis shoes, and a floral white hair adornment. All the details of the Japanese ceremonial dress {{/usCountry}}

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Coming to the white upcycled ensemble, Osaka and Hana Yagi created a kimono-inspired outfit that featured beautiful, hand-embroidered cranes and cherry blossoms, all done in a pearl-white thread. The kimono features a traditional neckline, billowy sleeves, and a knee-length hem.

Osaka cinched the modern kimono on her waist with a traditional Japanese obi belt featuring traditional bow adornments, and a ruffle detailing on the side. The hem with a see-through ruffle addition, grazing the floor and featuring a slit added a modern touch to the traditional fit.

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During the match, Osaka talked about her choice of wearing the dress and told reporters at Wimbledon, “I think about the most iconic silhouette, which for me is a kimono. You don’t have to see the colour of a kimono to know that it is a kimono.”

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She also revealed the unexpected muse who inspired her look, saying, “I remembered absolutely falling in love with Lucy Liu’s character [in Kill Bill]. She has an all-white kimono, and I remember thinking that was really cool and amazing. Then it just kind of went from there. It was like my interpretation of that while also paying a lot of respect and love to Japan.”

“I like to use fashion as a medium for storytelling. Every walk-out is an opportunity to bring people into my creative world,” Osaka told British Vogue, explaining why she loves to showcase her fashion on the court.