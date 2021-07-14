Natasa Stankovic steps out in 5k flared pants, crop top and 3 lakh LV bag

Supermodel and dancer Natasa Stankovic is enjoying her days as a new mother along with husband, cricketer Hardik Pandya. Natasa often takes to her Instagram feed to share glimpses from her glamorous life with her fans quite often, sharing images of herself and her family looking picture perfect as they go about their everyday.

Recently, the new mother took to her social media feed and shared a number of images and video footage of herself flaunting her toned physique just like it was during her modelling days. Natasa did a little ramp walk of sorts in the video she posted to her feed in which she wore an abstract printed green crop top that hugged her tiny frame and high waisted pants that had tie-up detail at the waist and flared bottoms. And what's even better is Natasa's 'back to the 90s' style outift is actually quite affordable. Natasa's green crop top had abstract floral print all over in shades of yellow, green, black and white and the top with three fourth sleeves had ruching down the front. The crop top is from Zara and is priced at ₹ 2,990 on the brand's website.

Natasa paired this with flared black pants that had tie up and ring detailing at the top from high street fashion brand Bershka and priced at ₹2,298 on the brand's website. Natasa completed her look with pointy black pumps, her dark hair flowing around her as she accessorized her low-key look with dainty earrings, rings, necklace and watch. While Natasa's overall ensemble was around ₹5,000 it was her Louis Vuitton bag that comes with a whopping price tag.

Natasa added glamour to her affordable look with the Louis Vuitton Twist MM hand bag with a Plexiglass chain with a black grained leather body, Plexiglass and metal links in pink, red and blue Plexiglass chain details. The bag comes with a whopping price tag of worth $ 4,150 which is approximately ₹3,04,108.

