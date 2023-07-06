Natasha Poonawalla wore Loewe's Balloon heels to attend a friend's birthday party in NYC, they cost 1.69 lakh: Watch

Entrepreneur and socialite Natasha Poonawalla has grabbed the internet's attention with her penchant for avant-garde fashion. A frequent name on the highly coveted guest lists of some of the best style and social events, Natasha never fails to serve a fashion spectacle with each appearance. Her latest talked-about outing is for a friend's birthday party in NYC, for which she wore a velvet dress and birthday balloon pumps, both from Loewe. The heels obviously caught everyone's attention.

Natasha Poonawalla wears the Loewe balloon shoes and velvet dress

Natasha Poonawalla makes heads turn in head-to-toe Loewe look. (Instagram)

Natasha Poonawalla took to Instagram to share photos of her glamorous look for attending a friend's birthday party in New York. The star dressed up head-to-toe in Loewe Spring Summer 2023 collection, the highlight being the birthday balloon embellished shoes. "On a recent trip to NYC. After an exhausting day of meetings resurrected by my glam team to attend a dear friend's birthday dinner...love a velvet royal blue exaggerated silhouette and birthday balloon shoes of course," she captioned the post. Check it out below.

The price of Natasha Poonawalla's birthday balloon shoes

The Loewe shoes are from the Spanish luxury label's Spring Summer 2023 collection, unveiled during the women's runway show at the Paris Fashion Week. The footwear is called the Comic Balloon Pump in Satin and is available on the brand's website. Adding it to your collection will cost you ₹1,69,000.

The Loewe Balloon shoes wore by Natasha Poonawalla. (loewe.com)

Natasha Poonawalla's Loewe look decoded

Natasha Poonawalla chose a royal blue-coloured structured ensemble from the Spanish luxury label. The strapless bustier velvet dress featuring a basque structure has a décolletage-flaunting neckline, a corseted bodice, cinched waistline highlighting her svelte frame, and a midi-length hem.

Natasha nailed the colour-blocking style statement by pairing the dress with contrasting anthurium red-coloured Balloon shoes featuring hand-embroidered latex balloons. Edgy and bold chunky bracelets, metal hoop earrings, and a matching clutch bag rounded off the accessories.

Lastly, Natasha chose smoky eye shadow, winged eyeliner, mascara on the lashes, smudge kohled eyes, feathered brows, glossy blush pink lip shade, rouged cheekbones, a dewy base, beaming highlighter, and light contouring for the glam picks. Side-parted sleeked-back open hairdo gave the finishing touch.