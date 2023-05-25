Natasha Poonawalla chills on a yacht in killer ivory gown with quirky bag, Gigi Hadid sends love. Check out her pics

Entrepreneur and socialite Natasha Poonawalla shared new pictures from Cannes of her soaking up the sun on a yacht. Natasha is in the French Riviera town to attend the 76th edition of the prestigious Cannes Film Festival 2023. She even walked the red carpet with British Vogue Editor Edward Enninful and hung out with Leonardo DiCaprio and Tobey Maguire. The latest photos show Natasha chilling on a boat, dressed in a stunning silver slip gown with statement-making accessories. Scroll through to see Natasha's photoshoot. Natasha Poonawalla chills on a yacht in killer ivory gown with quirky bag. (Instagram)

Gigi Hadid loves Natasha Poonawalla's killer look

Natasha Poonawalla took to Instagram to share the pictures of her stellar look while chilling on a yacht in Cannes with the caption, "A breath of fresh air...immensely grateful." The post garnered much love from netizens, including supermodel Gigi Hadid. Gigi Hadid commented, "Love you!!!," on Natasha's post. A fan wrote, "This right here is what I imagine whenever someone says the word 'Goddess'." Another commented, "Can't take my eyes off the bag." Check out Natasha's pictures and read our download on her look below.

Natasha's shimmery silver gown is from the shelves of the Italian high-end luxury fashion house Gucci. It features spaghetti straps, a plunge cowl neckline showing off her decolletage, a backless design, a see-through tulle overlay, reflective sequin embellishments, a cut-out on the waist, a gathered detail, a risque thigh-high slit on the front, and a floor-grazing hem length.

Natasha wore the killer gown with striking jewels and accessories, including a diamond necklace, matching earrings, strappy high heels, and a quirky embellished silver clutch in the shape of a hand doing the victory sign.

Lastly, Natasha chose chrome nails, side-parted open wavy locks, silver eye shadow, winged eyeliner, mascara on the lashes, feathered brows, beaming highlighter, rouged cheeks, light contouring, glossy rose pink lip shade, and a dewy base completed the glam picks.