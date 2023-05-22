Natasha Poonawalla walks the Cannes Film Festival red carpet in off-shoulder gown, hangs out with Tobey Maguire. Watch
Indian socialite and businesswoman Natasha Poonawalla is one of the celebrities attending the ongoing 76th edition of the Cannes Film Festival. Natasha walked the red carpet with British Vogue editor Edward Enninful and hung out with Tobey Maguire, Lukas Haas, Riccardo Tisci, and more stars. Several pictures from her red carpet appearance and the outing made it to social media and showed the socialite dressed in a gorgeous Schiaparelli ready-to-wear gown. It boasts of the brand's surrealist interpretations of the human body depicted through the Maisons' Anatomy icons. Scroll through to see Natasha's glamorous look.
Natasha Poonawalla dazzles at Cannes
Natasha Poonawalla's pictures from the Cannes Film Festival red carpet show her stealing the spotlight with her unique yet sensational look. She slipped into a Spring/Summer RTW 2023 Schiaparelli gown to walk the red carpet with Editor-In-Chief of British Vogue Edward Enninful. The two attended the Cannes Film Festival world premiere of Killers Of The Flower Moon at the Palais des Festivals in Cannes. The film will be released exclusively in theatres beginning Friday, October 6, before streaming globally on Apple TV+. Check out Natasha's pictures below.
Natasha's white ecru jersey Schiaparelli column dress features an off-the-shoulder neckline revealing her décolletage, loose gathers swathing her frame like a second skin, vertical draped panels cascading to the floor and suspended from a golden chain-link collar of a pierced casting of a Surrealist Face, and a floor-sweeping train on the back. The figure-hugging silhouette added an oomph factor to the ensemble.
Natasha accessorised the gown with striking gold Schiaparelli jewels, including a pierced visage cuff bracelet and bursting eye ring, a gold box clutch, and high heels. Lastly, centre-parted open wavy locks, black and gold double-winged eyeliner, subtle eye shadow, feathered brows, mascara on the lashes, glossy rose pink lip shade, rouged cheekbones, sharp contouring, and a dewy base rounded off the glam picks.