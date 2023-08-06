National Handloom Day 2023: From Alia Bhatt to Vidya Balan, Bollywood divas and their stunning handloom saree looks

National Handloom Day is an occasion dedicated to celebrating the rich heritage and craftsmanship of traditional handloom weaving. Every year on August 7, it is celebrated to honour the handloom weavers who have made major contributions and to encourage the use of handwoven fabrics in order to encourage this ancient craft. Indian handloom fabrics acquire a degree of creativity and complexity that is unparalleled and beyond the capabilities of contemporary machinery, maintaining their cultural and historical significance. The handloom saree of India embraces the diversity of the country's terrain, which stretches from north to south and east to west, as well as the diversity of its languages and foods. From the Chanderi saree of Madhya Pradesh to Kanjeevaram from Tamil Nadu, their beauty and class are unmatchable.

Shilpa Shetty, Madhuri Dixit, Alia Bhatt and more, let's explore the gorgeous handloom saree styles of our favourite Bollywood celebs.(Instagram )

Although the intricate details of handlooms are less obvious than the surface embellishments like sequins and mirrors, thanks to new age designers showcasing these fabrics in modern designs and Bollywood-style divas like Vidya Balan, Shilpa Shetty and Alia Bhatt, who often swear by these sarees, handloom weaves are gaining popularity. National Handloom Day is the perfect time to add these classic sarees to your wardrobe if you haven't already. Get ready to rock the handloom saree trends by taking a cue from your favourite celebrities. (Also read: Draped in heritage: Exploring the timeless beauty of handloom sarees and their diverse weaving artistry )

Most Stunning Handloom Sarees of Bollywood Divas

Vidya Balan's pure cotton saree

Vidya Balan reigns supreme as the saree queen of Bollywood. The actress often showcases her love for handloom sarees on her social media account. Her Insta diaries often serve as a treasure trove of saree styles for all fashion enthusiasts. From Chanderi, Bandhani to Kanjeevaram sarees, Vidya has rocked every look. Her beautiful white cotton saree with black and yellow detailing is a total head-turner. Gracefully draped and beautifully accessorised, this saree look of hers is the one we adored the most.

Samantharuth Prabhu in Chanderi silk sare

Samantharuth Prabhu donned a stunning white Chandri saree and made every saree lover fall in love with the beauty of the Chanderi saree. With the gorgeous shell and coral embroidery on the borders of her saree, she rediscovered the elegance of handloom. She paired it with a chikankari hand-embroidered blouse which added to the class and beauty of her outfit. With statement earrings, flawless make-up, a neat bun and the undeniable beauty of Samantha, we are in love with this saree look.

Alia Bhatt's ombre Bandhani saree

Alia Bhatt opted for a classic handloom bandhani saree from the shelves of Abu Jani Sandeep Khosla for one of her promotional looks. Alia's bandhani saree is a two-tone ombre, yellow and red with white bandhani print all over. The saree is embellished with triangular patti borders in shades of red and yellow bandhani print. She paired it up with a sleeveless blouse in a red and yellow bandhani print featuring a plunging sweetheart neckline, a backless detail and a matching corset. With statement jhumkas and minimal make-up, Raha's mummy serves up saree inspiration.

Mathuri Dixit's Paithani Saree

This sea green and orange handloom Paithani silk saree worn by Madhuri Dixit celebrates the blending of heritage and fashion. Her, made of high-quality silks, has a plush and glossy texture, draping smoothly and bringing a sense of luxury to any event. The traditional Paithani weaving of the saree exhibits delicate workmanship and includes themes and designs that honour the rich cultural history of Maharashtra. This sea green and orange Paithani silk saree createa memorable statement with its distinctive colour combination, making it ideal for festive occasions and special occasions.

Priyanka Chopra's vintage Banarasi patola saree

When our desi girl Priyanka Chopra dresses up in a handwoven patolasilk saree and adds a contemporary twist, she causes quite a stir in the fashion world. The gorgeous outfit was made from a "65-year-old vintage Banarasi patola (brocade) saree with silver threads and a gold electroplating on khadi silk, it was matched with a sequins sheet holographic bustier to "mirror the nine colours of ikat weave that the brocade is set in." The Khadisilk brocade saree is constructed with a jewel-tonedmoulded body made of a special handmade material and combined with a trademark holographic bustier.This look redefined fashion trends in the world of handloom sarees.

Shilpa Shetty's woven Kanjivaram litchi silk saree

Talking about sarees and not mentioning the gorgeous Shila Shetty is not possible. The actress keeps slaying saree looks like a pro whether it's a traditional Kanjivaram saree or a soft organza saree, the actress loves to experiment with her saree looks by accessorising it with belts, jackets, dupattas and what not. Her perfect Kanjivaram saree look is an absolute masterpiece. With its rich fabric, gold stripes detailing and pink sleeveless blouse, everything just blends perfectly. This litchi silk handloom saree is a must-have for your wardrobe.