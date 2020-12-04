Weaving a tale of fashion, Deepthi Ganesh Label supports Indian Handloom weavers while creating highly successful designs

fashion-and-trends

Born out of passion towards fashion, and uplifting the artisans of rural India, Deepthi Ganesh Label has been highly successful in creating designs for Tollywood celebrities and the elite consumer section of Hyderabad.

Deepthi Ganesh, a renowned designer based out of Hyderabad and the proud owner of the couture - Deepthi Ganesh label has served more than 20,000 clients in the past 5 years in over 15 countries.

Amidst the pandemic, the handloom weavers have been one of the worst hit, facing job loss in the sector. Taking a personal interest in supporting handloom weavers, Deepthi Ganesh has ensured that the couture works with more and more Indian artisans while also expanding their business operations globally.

Transacting through middlemen is a looming issue in the handloom sector where the weavers do not get their due. To solve this problem Deepthi Ganesh Label has been working with several weavers and artisans directly, and ensure that the weavers earn a fair share.

The Hyderabad based couture has its physical store located in Banjara Hills with the name ‘Deepthi Ganesh Label’. They are also available on various social media platforms like Facebook, Instagram, and website. The label plans on expanding to online fashion stores as well.

Deepthi Ganesh Label specializes in creation of exclusive garments for weddings, social gatherings, theme-based designs, exquisite bridal attires, matching bride groom clothing, pre and post wedding occasions and also takes bulk orders.

“Understanding customers’ requirements and suggesting the right kind of silhouette for each body type while bringing out creative designs matching with the current trend is of foremost important for the brand. Being an ardent believer and follower of sustainable fashion, I emphasize on the importance of making clothes in an environmentally friendly manner. What is a better way to execute sustainable fashion than to work with handloom weavers! This way I am contributing my bit to the fashion as well as the handloom industry by empowering the artisans,” said Deepthi Ganesh, Founder and Designer, Deepthi Ganesh Label, commenting on the exquisite couture.

With each piece of clothing tastefully designed, customers have a wide range of designs at Deepthi Ganesh Label where the central focus is on quality fabrics, subtle designs, quick turnaround time, competitive pricing and absolute finesse.

