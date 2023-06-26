National Sunglasses Day 2023: Date, history, significance and all you need to know

National Sunglasses Day is a vibrant celebration dedicated to promoting awareness about the importance of protecting our eyes from the harmful effects of the sun's rays. This special day encourages people of all ages to wear sunglasses and embrace their stylish and functional benefits. From shielding our eyes against UV radiation to reducing the risk of eye-related health issues, sunglasses play a crucial role in maintaining optimal eye health. From history to significance here is all you need to know about this day. Unleash your style and embrace the coolness factor with a chic pair of sunglasses because it's time to celebrate National Sunglasses Day! (Also read: Bollywood style: 6 hottest sunglasses trends set by your favourite celebrities for summer 2023 )

When is National Sunglasses Day

Unleash your style and embrace the coolness factor with a chic pair of sunglasses because it's time to celebrate National Sunglasses Day.

National Sunglasses Day is observed on June 27th each year. It's a dedicated day to raise awareness about the importance of protecting our eyes from the sun's harmful rays. So mark your calendars and join the celebration.

History of National Sunglasses Day

The history of National Sunglasses Day dates back to 2014 when The Vision Council, an industry trade association, established it as an annual observance. The day aims to promote the importance of wearing sunglasses for eye protection and to raise awareness about the potential risks of UV radiation on our eyes. Since its inception, National Sunglasses Day has gained recognition and participation worldwide, encouraging people to prioritize their eye health and embrace the stylish and functional benefits of sunglasses.

National Sunglasses Day significance

National Sunglasses Day holds significant importance in raising awareness about the crucial role sunglasses play in protecting our eyes from the harmful effects of ultraviolet (UV) radiation. The day serves as a reminder for individuals to prioritize their eye health and adopt the habit of wearing sunglasses whenever they are exposed to the sun.

By promoting the significance of UV protection, National Sunglasses Day aims to reduce the risk of eye-related health issues, such as cataracts, macular degeneration, and corneal sunburn. Additionally, the day celebrates sunglasses as a fashion accessory, highlighting their ability to enhance style while ensuring optimal eye care.

