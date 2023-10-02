Navya Nanda makes a fiery debut at the L'Oreal Paris show during Paris Fashion Week in deep red mini dress. Watch

Amitabh Bachchan and Jaya Bachchan's granddaughter and Shweta Nanda's daughter, Navya Naveli Nanda, made a fiery debut at the Paris Fashion Week last night. Navya walked the ramp for L'Oreal Paris with several big names, including Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Kendall Jenner, Helen Mirren, and more stars. Aishwarya has had a long-standing relationship with the label as their brand ambassador. However, her niece, Navya Nanda, joined her on the ramp this time. Scroll through to see what Navya wore.

Navya Nanda at the L'Oreal Paris show during the Paris Fashion Week

Navya Nanda makes a fiery debut at the L'Oreal Paris show during Paris Fashion Week. (Twitter.com)

Navya Nanda walked the ramp for the L'Oreal Paris show near the Eiffel Tower as part of the ongoing Paris Fashion Week. Pictures of Navya strutting the ramp in a deep red creation made it to social media. Navya's outfit features an off-the-shoulder neckline displaying her decolletage, a ruffled overlay adorned on the neck, full-length sleeves with similar ruffles, cinched cuffs, a mini hem length, a figure-skimming silhouette, and a cinched waistline.

Navya Nanda walks the ramp at the L'Oreal Paris show during the Paris Fashion Week. (Twitter.com)

Navya styled the fiery red ensemble with minimal accessories, including black peep-toe stilettos featuring high heels. Lastly, she chose subtle smoky black eye shadow, winged eyeliner, kohl-lined eyes, darkened brows, mascara on the lashes, deep red lip shade, blushed cheekbones, bronzer, and beaming highlighter for the glam picks. Centre-parted and open wavy locks gave the finishing touch to her ramp look.

Earlier, Navya had shared a few snippets from Paris. The pictures showed her in an ice-blue-coloured strapless mini dress and pearl-adorned accessories. She also shared a photo with her mother, Navya Nanda, and grandmother, Jaya Bachchan. See below.

Navya Nanda poses in Paris and with her grandmother, Jaya Bachchan, and mother, Shweta Bachchan. (Instagram)

About Navya Nanda

Meanwhile, Navya Nanda has a podcast called What The Hell Navya. She even hosted a few episodes with her mother and grandmother. She is rumoured to be dating actor Siddhant Chaturvedi. Her brother, Agastya Nanda, is set to make his Bollywood debut this year in Zoya Akhtar's The Archies.

