Neena Gupta in off-white floral saree is an unparalleled style diva, see pics

Neena Gupta is an artist par elegance. The actor has made a name for herself in the film industry with her endless list of evergreen and remarkable performances. However, her chic style filled with elegant silhouettes always manages to leave her fans wanting for more. The 62-year-old actor, who is excited for the release of her autobiography Sach Kahun Toh, recently stunned the internet with her pictures from a gorgeous shoot.

For the photoshoot, Neena wore an impeccable and elegant linen saree. The ensemble is from the shelves of the clothing brand, Anavila. The six yards in off-white shade featured hand-painted roses in peach and green hues. The saree also had a broad border in peach colour on the pallu. Wearing the ensemble, Neena proved that she is an unparalleled style diva.

The Badhaai Ho actor teamed the elegant saree with a block printed blouse in an off-white shade. The blouse was replete with floral patterns in brown, peach and green hues.

Neena Gupta wore the ensemble a quirky beaded necklace, an intricate coral ring and topped it all up with a cuff adorned with floral design. She also wore a matching bindi with the ensemble. Her open tresses parted in the middle and styled in soft curls added a graceful touch to the traditional look.

For make-up, Neena chose her signature minimal look. Glowing skin, subtle smoky eye shadow, nude lip shade, kohl-adorned eyes, a light hint of blush on the cheeks and well-defined eyebrows rounded it off.

The 62-year-old actor is currently staying in Mukteshwar, Uttarakhand, with her family. Neena's husband Vivek Mehra, daughter Masaba Gupta and her boyfriend Satyadeep Misra were all enjoying their time in the mountains and even shared pictures on Instagram.

Neena was last seen in the films Sardar Ka Grandson and Sandeep Aur Pinky Faraar. Sardar Ka Grandson starred Arjun Kapoor and Rakul Preet Singh. Sandeep Aur Pinky Faraar had Arjun Kapoor with Parineeti Chopra in the lead role.

Follow more stories on Facebook and Twitter