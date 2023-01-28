Neena Gupta is the epitome of elegance and grace in stunning printed saree for Masaba's wedding

Fashion designer-actor Masaba Gupta got married to his beau Satyadeep Misra in an intimate ceremony on Friday morning. In the presence of Masaba and Satyadeep’s family, the couple tied the knot in an intimate ceremony and their dreamy pictures are in the limelight on the internet. It was a rather special day for Neena Gupta as her daughter got married. The actress shared a beautiful picture with her daughter Masaba and wrote a heartful caption, "Aaj beti ki shaadi huee dil mein ajeeb see shanti khushi abhaar aur pyaar umda hai sharing with you friends". Check out their gorgeous picture below.

Masaba Gupta is a renowned fashion designer and owns the fashion label House of Masaba while her mother Neena Gupta is an Indian actress and television director. For the joyous occasion, both mother and daughter donned stunning outfits from Masaba's design label, House of Masaba.

The veteran actress exuded effortless beauty in a breezy green saree and swore by the timeless appeal of six yards. Neena Gupta chose a muted-tone saree with vivid green splashes all over it to keep it simple yet spectacular. An exquisite embroidered border ran the entire length of the drape's hem. She paired her saree with a matching print full sleeves blouse and elegantly styled it with a matching potli bag. Her statement kundan choker necklace perfectly complemented her look and her little silver bindi added extra grace to her look.

She embodied the "less is more" fashion trend while styling her look with a touch of old-world elegance. Open wavy tresses with a middle parting gave the finishing touch to her ensemble. The actress kept her make-up minimal and chose subtle eye shadow, sleek black eyeliner, darkened brows, nude lip shade, rouged cheeks, glowing skin, mascara on the lashes and a contoured face for the glam picks. While Masaba dressed up in a barfi pink 'paan-patti' lehenga which she paired with two dupattas.

Neena Gupta and Vivek Mehra were photographed together during the wedding ceremony. Masaba's father, the famed cricket player Viv Richards, also travelled to India to take part in the ceremonies.

