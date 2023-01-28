Athiya Shetty donned an ivory vintage anarkali for her haldi ceremony which took 2000 hours to embroider

Actor Athiya Shetty recently revealed images from their haldi ceremony and it was nothing short of a magical celebration. Last week, Athiya Shetty and cricketer KL Rahul were married at the Khandala mansion of her father, Suniel Shetty. Photos from the wedding and other rituals have been gradually shared by the couple. Suniel Shetty's Khandala bungalow was transformed into a marigold paradise for the pre-wedding festivities. There is no less than a carnival of yellow hues everywhere in the interior photos from their haldi event that have surfaced online.

For her wedding, Athiya choose a pink handmade lehenga by Anamika Khanna while for the haldi ceremony, Athiya donned an ivory vintage anarkali suit by Ritu Kumar. Check out all her glam pics below.

(Also read: Athiya Shetty married KL Rahul in pink handmade wedding lehenga by Anamika Khanna that took 10,000 hours to make )

Athiya's haldi look in vintage Anarkali suit

For her haldi ceremony, the actress chose to wear an ivory-hued gorgeous anarkali by Ritu Kumar. Her cotton anarkali has intricate handmade gold gota work all over the suit and features heavy gota embroidered over the neck and borders which added an oomph factor to her look and gives her outfit a royal vibe. She paired her anarkali suit with a garara and dupatta in similar colour and gota embroidery.

Her pure cotton garment with intricate hand embroidery took nearly 2000 man hours and was done by using the age-old technique of crumpling and folding the Gota by hand to create these mango motifs. Gokhru gota, which are ribbons with metal strip wefts and fibre warps that are pinched at regular intervals to give a certain aesthetic, hasbeen used extensively throughout her attire.

Athiya embodied the "less is more" fashion trend while styling her haldi look with a touch of old-world elegance. Assisted by make-up artist, Simran Gidwani, Athiya picked blush pink eyeshadow, nude pink lips and eyelids lined with kohl for the glam picks. Assisted by hairstylist Reena Dutta, Athiya kept her hair open in a half updo hairstyle and adorned it with jasmine flowers. She accessorised her look with mangtika, statement earrings and golden jutis which perfectly rounded off her look.