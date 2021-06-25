Neetu Kapoor feels beautiful in blue Abu Jani-Sandeep Khosla ensemble

Neetu Kapoor recently made an appearance on a dance reality show and the yesteryear Bollywood actor looked absolutely resplendent as she shared images and videos of herself all dolled up for her appearance. Neetu Kapoor wore a stunning blue ensemble for her appearance as a guest judge on the dance reality show Super Dancer Chapter 4.

Neetu Kapoor's stunning bright blue ensemble is by ace designer duo Abu Jani-Sandeep Khosla, who are a favourite among several Bollywood celebrities. Neetu Kapoor was wearing a stunning hand-embroidered blue multi-kali kurta embellished with sequins and resham, which also featured on the embroidered wide pants from their The Bandhini Collection, and she twirled around to show off the outfit.

The dupatta had cute ruffle detailing in yellow, blue and green, which the designers described on their Instagram handle as, "A silk frou frou edged dupatta adds a quirky contemporary twist of frivolity to the ensemble."

Neetu Kapoor looked as ageless as ever as she posed in the stunning ensemble, subtle make-up and her signature hairdo with side parting. She wore gold heels in her feet to complete the look. Neetu shared the image to her Instagram feed with the punny caption, "Blue-tiful."

The veteran Bollywood actor wore the stunning ensemble for the dance reality show Super Dancer Chapter 4 during which she acted as a guest judge. During the episode the contestants paid tribute to late actor and her husband Rishi Kapoor by dancing to his songs. The contestants paid homage to the iconic duo who not only made a great pair in their personal life but also stole the show on the big screen. Neetu wiped back tears after witnessing the powerful performances and shared, “Itna accha tribute. I don't think anyone has ever given me ya kabhi desakta hai. It was so touching.”

Meanwhile, on the professional front Neetu will soon be seen making a comeback in the upcoming Jug Jugg Jeeyo, in which she will be seen alongside Anil Kapoor, Kiara Advani and Varun Dhawan.