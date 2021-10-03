Neha Dhupia's pregnancy photoshoot in see-through attire takes Internet by storm

The storks have finally visited the Bedis and Mehr is finally an elder sister as Neha Dhupia and Angad Bedi welcome a baby boy but it is the Bollywood diva's pregnancy photoshoot in a see-through attire that has taken the Internet by storm. Often the one to preach body positivity to fans, Neha turned cover girl for iDiva magazine and one of her bold pictures in a beige sheer ruffled maxi, flaunting her adorable baby bump, has set the Internet ablaze.

Taking to her social media handle, a couple of hours back, Neha shared the picture featuring her sharing an intimate moment with her then yet-to-be-born baby. Standing against a brown backdrop, Neha donned a white strapless bralette top paired with black briefs and layered with a sheer beige dress.

The dress came with full-sleeves and was ruffled at the thighs. Wearing a dab of nude lipstick, Neha opted for a dewy makeup look with highlighted cheeks, mascara-laden eyelashes, brown eye shadow and filled-in eyebrows.

Opting to go sans accessories, Neha left her luscious shoulder-length tresses open and tucked behind her ears to nail the casual look. Flaunting her heavily pregnant bare baby bump, Neha caressed it and captioned the picture, “Can’t wait to hold you in my arms … #bodypositive @idivaofficial (sic).”

The actor was styled by fashion stylists and creative consultants Devanshi Tuli and Shivika Paliwal. The picture went instantly viral and grabbed over one lakh likes while still going strong.

Ever since she entered into her second trimester, Neha had been giving major maternity fashion goals and her pregnancy diaries had fans hooked. This photoshoot as the cover girl for the magazine was all about accepting your body and skin positively.

In July this year, Neha and Angad announced that they were expecting a second child and are now parents for a second time as they welcomed a baby boy this Sunday.

