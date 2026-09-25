Nita Ambani embraces beauty of Indian textile in Patola saree at Lalbaugcha Raja with Mukesh Ambani and grandchildren

Nita Ambani’s saree game continues to set the bar high as she champions India’s rich textile heritage through exquisite drapes and statement jewellery. During the ongoing Ganesh Chaturthi celebrations, she arrived at Mumbai’s iconic Lalbaugcha Raja pandal with her husband Mukesh Ambani, chairman and managing director of Reliance Industries, and their grandchildren, making a striking statement in a Patola saree. Let’s take a closer look at her festive look and take some saree styling notes for the season ahead. (Also read: Nita Ambani looks regal in green silk saree and gajra for Ganpati visarjan, Radhika Merchant picks a pretty pink kurta )

Nita Ambani dazzles in exquisite Patola saree

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Draped in a brilliant palette of crimson red and fiery orange, the saree is a striking celebration of India’s rich textile heritage. Its intricate double-ikat weave features quintessential geometric patterns interspersed with traditional motifs of dancing figures, elephants and delicate floral designs, showcasing the painstaking craftsmanship and artistry behind the iconic Patola textile.

Nita Ambani styled the saree in a traditional front-pleated sidha pallu drape, allowing the vivid, tapestry-like details of the pallu to take centre stage. She paired the statement drape with a matching deep-red elbow-sleeved blouse, keeping the overall look elegant, while letting the intricate weave remain the focal point.

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How she styled the look

{{^usCountry}} To complement the saree, Nita opted for regal accessories that enhanced rather than competed with the saree. She accessorised with a subtle diamond statement necklace, matching earrings, traditional glass bangles and a striking emerald ring, adding just the right amount of sparkle. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} To complement the saree, Nita opted for regal accessories that enhanced rather than competed with the saree. She accessorised with a subtle diamond statement necklace, matching earrings, traditional glass bangles and a striking emerald ring, adding just the right amount of sparkle. {{/usCountry}}

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Her beauty look was equally timeless, with her hair neatly pulled back into a low bun and accented with a traditional red bindi. Soft kohl-rimmed eyes, a warm nude lip and understated makeup completed the look.

Meanwhile, Mukesh Ambani embraced the festive spirit in a crisp white shirt, keeping his look classic and understated as he cradled their granddaughter, who looked adorable in a pretty pink leheriya co-ord set.

About Nita Ambani

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Nita Ambani is the founder and chairperson of the Reliance Foundation and the Dhirubhai Ambani International School. She also serves on the board of Reliance Industries, contributing to the group's philanthropic, educational and social initiatives. Married to business tycoon Mukesh Ambani, she is the mother of their three children, Akash Ambani, Isha Ambani and Anant Ambani.