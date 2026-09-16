Nita Ambani looks regal in green silk saree and gajra for Ganpati visarjan, Radhika Merchant picks a pretty pink kurta

The Ambani family came together for Ganpati visarjan in Mumbai on September 15, with Nita Ambani and Radhika Merchant adding a touch of elegance to the celebrations in traditional ensembles. As the family bid farewell to Lord Ganesha, both the Ambani ladies were seen embracing festive Indian fashion while participating in the lively procession. Let’s take a closer look at what they wore. (Also read: Nita Ambani stuns in red, Radhika Merchant shines in orange as Ambanis welcome ‘Antilia Cha Raja’ on Ganesh Chaturthi )

Nita Ambani opts for an elegant green saree

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Nita Ambani was seen wearing a striking green silk saree for the visarjan festivities. The traditional drape featured a broad silver-toned border with intricate detailing, adding a regal touch to her festive look. She paired the saree with a matching green blouse, keeping the overall palette classic and understated.

For accessories, Nita chose a statement traditional necklace featuring black beads, along with matching green earrings. Her jewellery complemented the saree without taking attention away from its detailed border. A small bindi and traditional sindoor completed her look.

With her hair neatly styled and pulled back, adorned with white gajra, Nita kept her beauty look minimal, allowing the rich green saree and jewellery to take centre stage.

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Radhika Merchant keeps it soft and festive in pink

{{^usCountry}} Radhika Merchant was seen alongside Nita in a blush-pink traditional ensemble. The outfit featured delicate embellishments and a shimmering finish, giving it a festive yet soft appearance. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Radhika Merchant was seen alongside Nita in a blush-pink traditional ensemble. The outfit featured delicate embellishments and a shimmering finish, giving it a festive yet soft appearance. {{/usCountry}}

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Radhika kept her styling graceful, with her hair tied back and adorned with flowers. Her hands folded in a namaste as she participated in the celebrations, adding to the traditional feel of her look. Subtle jewellery and a simple beauty look allowed the embellished pink outfit to remain the focal point.

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The soft pink hue also offered a contrast to Nita’s vibrant green saree, making the duo’s festive looks stand out in the colourful visarjan procession.

Ambani family bids farewell to Bappa

The fashion moments came as the Ambani family participated in the Ganpati visarjan procession in Mumbai. Nita Ambani, Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant were among those seen joining the celebrations as the idol was taken for immersion.

Videos from the procession showed Anant and Radhika dancing during the festivities, while family members and guests joined in the celebrations. The atmosphere was filled with music, dancing and traditional festivities as the family bid farewell to Lord Ganesha.

The Ambanis had earlier welcomed Lord Ganesha at their Mumbai residence, Antilia, for Ganesh Chaturthi. The family also hosted a grand celebration attended by friends, colleagues and several personalities from the entertainment and business worlds.

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