Nita Ambani proves no one does saree fashion quite like her in a Krishna-inspired ivory drape for pooja at home. Watch

Another day, another unforgettable saree moment from Nita Ambani. The Reliance Industries chairperson has long championed India's rich textile heritage, making every saree appearance a masterclass in elegance. Her latest ensemble was no exception. For a pooja at her residence, Nita Ambani embraced divine elegance in an ivory saree inspired by Lord Krishna. Paired with exquisite jewellery, the look once again proved that when it comes to saree fashion, few do it quite like her. Let's decode the ethereal look and take some style inspiration. (Also read: Nita Ambani's exquisite pink Banarasi silk saree pays tribute to Varanasi's Gulab Holi, took over two months to weave )

Nita Ambani shines in Krishna-inspired ivory saree

Nita Ambani radiates elegance in an ivory saree for pooja, celebrating Indian craftsmanship. (Instagram/@souravv_roy_)

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Makeup artist Smourav Roy took to Instagram on July 19 to share a video of Nita Ambani, captioning it, “Always radiant and rooted in tradition, Mrs Nita Ambani in a special Krishna-inspired look for a pooja at her home.”

Nita Ambani's ivory saree was a beautiful celebration of Indian craftsmanship, seamlessly blending heritage with contemporary elegance. Rendered in a soft ivory hue, the six-yard drape featured intricate hand embroidery in antique gold and silver zari, creating a rich tapestry of traditional artistry. Delicate motifs inspired by Lord Krishna were thoughtfully woven across the saree, adding a spiritual dimension that made it especially fitting for the pooja at her residence.

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{{^usCountry}} One of the standout elements of the saree was its exquisitely embroidered border, adorned with intricate floral patterns, geometric accents and Krishna-inspired motifs that elevated the otherwise monochromatic palette. The pallu was equally captivating, crafted in sheer organza with scalloped edges that cascaded gracefully over her shoulder. How she styled her look {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} One of the standout elements of the saree was its exquisitely embroidered border, adorned with intricate floral patterns, geometric accents and Krishna-inspired motifs that elevated the otherwise monochromatic palette. The pallu was equally captivating, crafted in sheer organza with scalloped edges that cascaded gracefully over her shoulder. How she styled her look {{/usCountry}}

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She paired the saree with a matching embroidered blouse featuring a modest round neckline and half sleeves, allowing the intricate craftsmanship to take centre stage.

Elevating the ensemble was her statement diamond jewellery. Nita wore a layered diamond necklace featuring emerald-cut stones, matching floral earrings, stacked diamond bracelets, and an oversized cocktail ring, adding just the right amount of sparkle without overpowering the outfit.

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Her beauty look was equally refined. She opted for a flawless, dewy base, softly defined eyes with kohl and mascara, subtle peach-toned blush, and a nude pink lip. A tiny black bindi added a traditional touch, while her hair was neatly parted at the centre and styled into a sleek low bun adorned with fresh pink flowers, completing the graceful Krishna-inspired look.