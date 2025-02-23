Nita Ambani showcases timeless beauty of Lucknowi Chikankari embroidery in white saree look rooted in Indian heritage
In a beautiful fashion homage to Indian craftsmanship, Nita Ambani attended a US event wearing a Chikankari saree with a striking diamond and emerald necklace.
Nita Ambani has a saree for every occasion. From feminine, floral styles to all-out, regal Indian sarees covered in exquisite embellishments and embroidery – there's no shortage of options in the businesswoman and philanthropist's wardrobe. The latest being a beautiful Anamika Khanna saree she wore for a dinner hosted in her honour at the Museum of Fine Arts Boston. Also read | Nita Ambani wore rare '200-year-old pendant crafted in south India' with black saree at Trump’s pre-inauguration dinner
Nita Ambani's elegant Anamika Khanna saree
The designer took to Instagram on Saturday to share photos of Nita Ambani rocking a drool-worthy white saree with Chikankari embroidery. In her caption, Anamika Khanna wrote, “For a special dinner hosted in her honour at the Museum of Fine Arts Boston, Mrs Nita Ambani looked elegant as ever in this exquisite saree from Anamika Khanna’s collection, showcasing the timeless beauty of Lucknow Chikankari embroidery, an intricate handcraft rooted in heritage and artistry.”
Take a look:
Style worthy of a royal
Further speaking about Nita Ambani's saree, Anamika Khanna said, “The delicate floral motifs are meticulously hand-embroidered, creating an ethereal interplay of texture and design. The embroidery is further highlighted with a hand-embroidered mesh border, adding depth and elegance to the piece. The subtle richness of old gold Zardosi enhances the intricate detailing, making this saree a true testament to fine craftsmanship and sophistication.”
More details of drool-worthy necklace
Anamika Khanna wrote that Nita Ambani wore a 'vintage portrait-cut Diamond and old mine Colombian Emerald Necklace' for her jewellery. “The heritage necklace features two strands of carved Colombian emerald beads, and at its center is a portrait-cut diamond, set within a sunburst motif. Portrait-cut diamonds, especially of this size, are rare and highly covered for their distinct soft appeal and timeless allure,” the fashion designer concluded.
