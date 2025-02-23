Menu Explore
Search Search
Sunday, Feb 23, 2025
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

Nita Ambani showcases timeless beauty of Lucknowi Chikankari embroidery in white saree look rooted in Indian heritage

BySanya Panwar
Feb 23, 2025 07:57 AM IST

In a beautiful fashion homage to Indian craftsmanship, Nita Ambani attended a US event wearing a Chikankari saree with a striking diamond and emerald necklace.

Nita Ambani has a saree for every occasion. From feminine, floral styles to all-out, regal Indian sarees covered in exquisite embellishments and embroidery – there's no shortage of options in the businesswoman and philanthropist's wardrobe. The latest being a beautiful Anamika Khanna saree she wore for a dinner hosted in her honour at the Museum of Fine Arts Boston. Also read | Nita Ambani wore rare '200-year-old pendant crafted in south India' with black saree at Trump’s pre-inauguration dinner

Nita Ambani rocks elegant white saree with stunning diamond and emerald necklace. (Instagram/ Anamika Khanna)
Nita Ambani rocks elegant white saree with stunning diamond and emerald necklace. (Instagram/ Anamika Khanna)

Nita Ambani's elegant Anamika Khanna saree

The designer took to Instagram on Saturday to share photos of Nita Ambani rocking a drool-worthy white saree with Chikankari embroidery. In her caption, Anamika Khanna wrote, “For a special dinner hosted in her honour at the Museum of Fine Arts Boston, Mrs Nita Ambani looked elegant as ever in this exquisite saree from Anamika Khanna’s collection, showcasing the timeless beauty of Lucknow Chikankari embroidery, an intricate handcraft rooted in heritage and artistry.”

Take a look:

Style worthy of a royal

Further speaking about Nita Ambani's saree, Anamika Khanna said, “The delicate floral motifs are meticulously hand-embroidered, creating an ethereal interplay of texture and design. The embroidery is further highlighted with a hand-embroidered mesh border, adding depth and elegance to the piece. The subtle richness of old gold Zardosi enhances the intricate detailing, making this saree a true testament to fine craftsmanship and sophistication.”

More details of drool-worthy necklace

Anamika Khanna wrote that Nita Ambani wore a 'vintage portrait-cut Diamond and old mine Colombian Emerald Necklace' for her jewellery. “The heritage necklace features two strands of carved Colombian emerald beads, and at its center is a portrait-cut diamond, set within a sunburst motif. Portrait-cut diamonds, especially of this size, are rare and highly covered for their distinct soft appeal and timeless allure,” the fashion designer concluded.

rec-icon Recommended Topics
Share this article
Catch every big hit, every wicket with Crick-it, a one stop destination for Live Scores, Match Stats, Quizzes, Polls & much more. Explore now!.

Catch your daily dose of Fashion, Taylor Swift, Health, Festivals, Travel, Relationship, Recipe and all the other Latest Lifestyle News on Hindustan Times Website and APPs.
See More
Catch every big hit, every wicket with Crick-it, a one stop destination for Live Scores, Match Stats, Quizzes, Polls & much more. Explore now!.

Catch your daily dose of Fashion, Taylor Swift, Health, Festivals, Travel, Relationship, Recipe and all the other Latest Lifestyle News on Hindustan Times Website and APPs.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Sunday, February 23, 2025
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On