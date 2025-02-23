Nita Ambani showcases timeless beauty of Lucknowi Chikankari embroidery in white saree look rooted in Indian heritage

Nita Ambani's elegant Anamika Khanna saree

The designer took to Instagram on Saturday to share photos of Nita Ambani rocking a drool-worthy white saree with Chikankari embroidery. In her caption, Anamika Khanna wrote, “For a special dinner hosted in her honour at the Museum of Fine Arts Boston, Mrs Nita Ambani looked elegant as ever in this exquisite saree from Anamika Khanna’s collection, showcasing the timeless beauty of Lucknow Chikankari embroidery, an intricate handcraft rooted in heritage and artistry.”

Take a look:

Style worthy of a royal

Further speaking about Nita Ambani's saree, Anamika Khanna said, “The delicate floral motifs are meticulously hand-embroidered, creating an ethereal interplay of texture and design. The embroidery is further highlighted with a hand-embroidered mesh border, adding depth and elegance to the piece. The subtle richness of old gold Zardosi enhances the intricate detailing, making this saree a true testament to fine craftsmanship and sophistication.”

More details of drool-worthy necklace

Anamika Khanna wrote that Nita Ambani wore a 'vintage portrait-cut Diamond and old mine Colombian Emerald Necklace' for her jewellery. “The heritage necklace features two strands of carved Colombian emerald beads, and at its center is a portrait-cut diamond, set within a sunburst motif. Portrait-cut diamonds, especially of this size, are rare and highly covered for their distinct soft appeal and timeless allure,” the fashion designer concluded.