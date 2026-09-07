Nita Ambani steals the spotlight in stunning crimson saree at Abu Jani Sandeep Khosla’s 40th anniversary celebration

Nita Ambani and sarees are definitely a match made in fashion heaven. Whenever the Reliance Industries chairman steps out, she makes sure to grab attention with her exquisite saree looks, and her latest appearance was no exception. For designer duo Abu Jani and Sandeep Khosla’s 40th anniversary celebration in Mumbai on September 6, Nita opted for a striking red saree that let intricate craftsmanship and classic styling take centre stage. Let’s decode her look and pick some ethnic fashion notes for the festive season. (Also read: Nita Ambani’s beautiful hand-painted saree for Independence Day is a ‘living canvas’ of Odisha’s Pattachitra art. Watch )

Nita Ambani’s red saree takes centre stage

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For the occasion, Nita chose a deep crimson-red saree with a rich, textured finish. The six-yard drape featured intricate geometric detailing along the border and pallu, adding visual depth to the otherwise solid-toned ensemble. The vibrant red hue itself did much of the talking, giving the look a regal and festive quality.

She paired the saree with a matching full-sleeved blouse featuring intricate patterned embroidery. The coordinated blouse and saree created a seamless tonal look, while the elaborate sleeves added another layer of craftsmanship to the outfit.

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How she styled her look

{{^usCountry}} Rather than going all out with statement jewellery, Nita kept her accessories relatively restrained. She wore a delicate red-thread necklace with a diamond pendant, paired with matching drop earrings featuring diamond and gemstone detailing. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Rather than going all out with statement jewellery, Nita kept her accessories relatively restrained. She wore a delicate red-thread necklace with a diamond pendant, paired with matching drop earrings featuring diamond and gemstone detailing. {{/usCountry}}

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A statement ring added a subtle sparkle, while her choice to keep the jewellery minimal allowed the richly coloured saree and its detailed craftsmanship to remain the focus.

Nita completed the look with her hair styled in soft, voluminous waves cascading over one shoulder. Her makeup featured defined eyes, warm-toned blush and a glossy nude-pink lip, while a classic red bindi provided the finishing touch.

About the event

It was a star-studded evening as Abu Jani and Sandeep Khosla marked 40 years in fashion at their new Mumbai flagship, Mubarak Baug, with celebrities including Isha Ambani, Radhika Merchant, Navya Nanda, Sonam Kapoor and others in attendance.

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Abu Jani and Sandeep Khosla began their creative partnership in 1986 and have since built one of India’s most recognisable couture houses, known for reimagining traditional crafts such as Chikankari, Zardozi, mirror work and Resham embroidery for contemporary fashion. Their 40th anniversary also marks the opening of Mubarak Baug, a 20,000-square-foot flagship in Mumbai’s historic Framjee Cawasjee Institute, bringing together couture, jewellery, archival pieces, art and craft while celebrating the designers’ four-decade legacy.