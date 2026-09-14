Nita Ambani stuns in red, Radhika Merchant shines in orange as Ambanis welcome ‘Antilia Cha Raja’ on Ganesh Chaturthi

Ganesha Chaturthi 2026: When it comes to the Ambanis, no festival, or celebration, is simple. Every year, the family welcomes Ganpati Bappa to their Mumbai home, Antilia, with grand celebrations on Ganesh Chaturthi, and this year was no exception. On September 13, the Ambani family came together to mark the auspicious occasion with much pomp and fervour.

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Amid the festivities, the Ambani ladies also served plenty of fashion inspiration. Nita Ambani and Radhika Merchant were seen in elegant traditional ensembles as they joined the celebrations, effortlessly blending festive spirit with sartorial elegance. Here’s a closer look at what they wore. (Also read: Nita Ambani steals the spotlight in stunning crimson saree at Abu Jani Sandeep Khosla’s 40th anniversary celebration )

Radhika Merchant opts for a vibrant traditional look

Radhika Merchant was seen embracing the festive spirit in a bright orange ethnic ensemble. Her outfit featured intricate embroidery and traditional detailing, giving the look a rich, celebratory appeal. She kept her styling relatively understated, allowing the heavily embroidered outfit to remain the focus.

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{{^usCountry}} Radhika accessorised her traditional look with statement earrings and bangles. Her hair was neatly tied back, creating an elegant and fuss-free appearance that complemented the festive setting. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Radhika accessorised her traditional look with statement earrings and bangles. Her hair was neatly tied back, creating an elegant and fuss-free appearance that complemented the festive setting. {{/usCountry}}

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The warm orange hue of her outfit also blended beautifully with the colours associated with Ganpati celebrations, adding to the traditional aesthetic.

Nita Ambani looks elegant in red

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Nita Ambani, meanwhile, looked graceful in a vibrant red traditional outfit. She completed her festive look with gold jewellery, including a layered necklace and statement earrings.

Her traditional styling reflected her preference for Indian textiles and jewellery during important cultural occasions. Nita has frequently embraced sarees and other Indian silhouettes for festive celebrations, making her ethnic looks a highlight of Ambani family events.

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In the pictures, she can be seen smiling and participating in the celebrations as family members and guests gather around for the festivities.

Ambanis' love for Ganpati celebrations

Ganesh Chaturthi has long been an important celebration for the Ambani family. In previous years, the family has welcomed their Ganpati idol, popularly referred to as 'Antilia Cha Raja', at their Mumbai home with elaborate decorations and traditional rituals. The family's celebrations have also become a fashion moment, with the Ambani women frequently making appearances in elaborate sarees and traditional jewellery.