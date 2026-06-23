No diamonds, no bling: Ambani ‘badi bahu’ Shloka Mehta impresses in simple 16K kurta for temple visit with Akash Ambani

Shloka Mehta, the Ambani family's elder daughter-in-law, recently visited a temple with her husband, Akash Ambani, to offer prayers. The high-profile couple, often seen in glamorous ensembles and statement jewellery, opted for understated and elegant looks for the spiritual outing. Their simple style proved that sometimes, less truly is more. Let’s take a closer look at what they wore and the easy styling lessons you can take away from their appearance. (Also read: Ambani’s badi bahu Shloka Mehta stuns like a modern-day princess in glittering ivory gown with dramatic train. See pics )

How much Shloka Mehta's elegant kurta set cost

Shloka Mehta and Akash Ambani embrace minimalism on temple visit.(Instagram/@ambani_update)

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Shloka’s kurta was crafted from a breathable, lightweight cotton fabric, making it an ideal choice for the summer season. The outfit comes adorned with vibrant screen-printed poppy motifs that add a fresh, cheerful charm to the overall look. The kurta is further elevated with delicate embroidered detailing on the sleeves and hemline, lending a subtle touch of sophistication to its otherwise breezy and relaxed silhouette. Take a look at the video here.

She paired it with scalloped trousers featuring intricate embroidery along the edges, which added depth and refinement to the ensemble while maintaining its elegance. The overall look beautifully balanced comfort with understated luxury, making it perfect for a serene temple visit.

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Check out the price of Shloka Mehta's elegant temple visit look. (Instagram/www.misri.in)

{{^usCountry}} With minimal makeup and her tresses tied in a neat high ponytail, she perfectly completed her ethnic look. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} With minimal makeup and her tresses tied in a neat high ponytail, she perfectly completed her ethnic look. {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} If you loved Shloka’s look and want to add it to your wardrobe, don’t worry, we’ve got you covered. Her elegant ensemble is from the label Misri by Meghna Nayyar and comes with a price tag of ₹15,499. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} If you loved Shloka’s look and want to add it to your wardrobe, don’t worry, we’ve got you covered. Her elegant ensemble is from the label Misri by Meghna Nayyar and comes with a price tag of ₹15,499. {{/usCountry}}

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On the other hand, Akash kept it minimal in a white shirt paired with black fitted pants.

About Shloka Mehta and Akash Ambani

Shloka Mehta, born in 1987, is the daughter of industrialist Russell Mehta. She married Akash Ambani, the elder son of Mukesh and Nita Ambani and Chairman of Reliance Jio Infocomm, on March 9, 2019. A philanthropist and jewellery designer, Shloka is also actively associated with the Reliance Foundation, where she contributes to initiatives focused on education, healthcare, and women’s empowerment.

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ABOUT THE AUTHOR Akanksha Agnihotri ...Read More Akanksha Agnihotri is a lifestyle journalist with over 3 years of experience. She is a psychology graduate and holds a postgraduate diploma in Radio and Television Journalism from the Indian Institute of Mass Communication, Delhi, where she graduated as a gold medalist. Originally from Bhopal, the beautiful capital of Madhya Pradesh, she draws inspiration from the city’s rich cultural heritage and layered storytelling traditions that subtly shape her narrative voice. She writes extensively about fashion, beauty, health, relationships, culture, and food, exploring everything from trending styles and runway moments to wellness routines and mindful living. Passionate about meaningful and candid conversations, she enjoys interviewing celebrities, doctors, designers, and film personalities, diving into discussions on fitness, beauty, mental health, and everything fun in between. With a keen eye for trends and a thoughtful understanding of human behaviour, she brings depth, sensitivity, and authenticity to her stories, ensuring they resonate with a wide and diverse audience. When she’s not working, you’ll usually find her lost in a book, planning her next mountain trek, or mapping out spontaneous travel escapes. She loves discovering new authors, revisiting old favourites, and spending quiet afternoons in museums soaking in art, history, and culture. An avid bird-watching enthusiast, she finds joy in early morning walks, spotting rare birds, and reconnecting with nature. Whether sipping coffee while journaling her thoughts or exploring hidden corners of a new city, she constantly seeks inspiration in everyday moments that often turn into compelling story ideas. Read Less

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