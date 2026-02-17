Ambani’s badi bahu Shloka Mehta stuns like a modern-day princess in glittering ivory gown with dramatic train. See pics
Shloka Mehta stuns in a glittering ivory gown with pastel embellishments, a dramatic silk train, and statement diamonds, serving major high-fashion goals.
Ambani’s bahu Shloka Mehta is a fashionista at heart, frequently seen rocking exquisite couture and statement luxury jewellery. Her latest appearance was nothing short of spectacular as she looked like a living work of art, draped in a gown that shimmered with glittering pastel tones and delicate detailing. Let’s break down her ensemble and pick up some style inspiration from this mesmerising look. (Also read: Nita Ambani hosts Queen Rania of Jordan in a gorgeous white saree; Radhika, Isha, and Shloka Mehta wow in elegant skirts )
Shloka Mehta dazzles in elegant ivory gown with dramatic train
In a February 17 Instagram post shared by her fashion stylist Diya Mehta Jatia, Shloka looked like a glamorous princess in a striking floor-length gown. The ivory gown, crafted from a shimmery fabric, hugged her figure perfectly, exuding elegance and sophistication.
It features sleeveless detailing and a scoop neckline, adorned with delicate silver and pastel embellishments that add extra sparkle to the ensemble. A chic cut-out at the waist further accentuates her silhouette, giving the outfit a modern, stylish edge.
But the real showstopper is the dramatic silk fabric attached at the back, flowing into a long, floor-length train. This striking detail adds movement, flair, and an air of regal drama to the look, turning Shloka into a vision of high-fashion grandeur.
How she styled her look
Assisted by makeup artist Divya Arth Shetty, Shloka’s glam was flawless. Her eyes were enhanced with shimmery eyeshadow, smudged eyeliner, and mascara-coated lashes, complemented by defined brows, blushed cheeks, and a luminous highlighter. A soft shade of pink lipstick added the perfect finishing touch, while her luscious tresses were styled in gentle curls, with a section pinned back, completing her elegant look.
And of course, no Ambani lady look is complete without statement jewels. Shloka accessorised her ensemble with a stunning diamond necklace, matching statement earrings, a delicate bracelet on one wrist, and a chic watch on the other.
About Shloka Mehta
Shloka Mehta, born in 1987, is the daughter of industrialist Russell Mehta and the daughter-in-law of Mukesh and Nita Ambani. She got married to Akash Ambani on March 9, 2019. She is a philanthropist, jewellery designer, and is also actively involved in the Reliance Foundation, focusing on education, healthcare, and women’s empowerment initiatives.
