Nora Fatehi attends her 'idol' Beyoncé's Renaissance concert in sizzling black outfit, goes crazy in viral video: Watch

American singer-songwriter Beyoncé is on her ninth world tour - The Renaissance World Tour. Bollywood actor and dancer Nora Fatehi attended Beyoncé's concert recently with her friend and celebrity hairstylist Marce Pedrozo. Nora took to Instagram to share a reel featuring video compilations of her having a blast and singing along to Beyoncé along with other concertgoers. She also penned a heartfelt note calling the singer her idol and how she inspired her as a creator and artist.

Nora Fatehi attends Beyoncé's Renaissance concert

Nora Fatehi's video from Beyoncé's Renaissance concert shows her entering the venue, showing off her concert fit on the camera, revealing that attending the show is a dream come true for her, dancing to Beyoncé's songs, having a blast with her friends and other concertgoers, and more. Fans loved her video and dropped comments. Remo Dsouza posted clapping, fire and heart emojis. A fan commented, "Oh my freakin godddddd wow just unreal the experience must be. I hope I get to witness this soon." Many fans posted heart and fire emojis. Check out the clip and read her letter below.

Nora's concert outfit decoded

Nora chose an all-black outfit for Beyoncé's Renaissance concert. She wore a bralette and a see-through top from Dolce & Gabbana. While the bra top features a plunging neckline, a logo pattern on the trims, and a cropped midriff-baring fit, the sheer blouse has full-length sleeves, a round neckline, and a bodycon fitting.

Nora wore an embellished jacket over the blouse. It features padded shoulders, shimmering silver sequin embellishments, an open front, and full-length sleeves. Lastly, black denim jeans with a high-rise waist, skinny fit, and side pockets completed the ensemble.

Nora accessorised the all-black look with black sneakers, a bracelet watch, dainty ear studs, and a silver over-the-body bag. Meanwhile, for the glam picks, she went for pink lip shade, blushed cheekbones, feathered brows, subtle eye shadow, mascara on the lashes, side-parted open locks, and a dewy base.

