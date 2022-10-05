Nora Fatehi in co-ord jacket, shorts and crop top shows how to slay comfy-chic airport look: See pics and video

Over the years, your favourite celebrities have transformed their airport appearances fashionable by displaying some trendy and comfy outfits. While some stars go all out with their sartorial choices, others like to keep their looks effortlessly chic. Actor and dancer Nora Fatehi believes in rocking both style statements. And today, she decided on the comfy-chic style trend for her airport look. The star arrived at the Mumbai airport to catch a flight to Dubai dressed in a co-ord jacket and shorts set, teamed with a crop top. Keep scrolling to check out details of Nora's attire.

Nora Fatehi shows how to slay a comfy chic airport look

On Wednesday, Nora Fatehi arrived at the Mumbai airport to catch a flight for Dubai. The paparazzi clicked the star dressed in a blue-coloured printed jacket and shorts set teamed with a crop top, slaying airport fashion like a total pro. Nora's outfit is a perfect pick not only for catching a flight but also for running errands or enjoying casual lunch dates with your girlfriends. You can glam things up by tying your tresses in a messy bun and opting for a white sports bra instead of a crop top. Check out Nora's pictures and video from the airport below. (Also Read: Nora Fatehi steals the show in a sultry cut-out gown at awards night: All pics)

Nora's jacket comes in a blue shade and features a light blue checkered print, wide collars, open front zip closure, full-length sleeves, and a loose silhouette. She teamed it with shorts in a similar pattern, elasticated waistband, thigh-high length, and baggy fit. Lastly, a solid sleeveless white crop top with a round neckline and a midriff-baring hem length completed Nora's airport attire.

Nora accessorised her airport look with black-tinted sunglasses, a white Prada mini shoulder bag, hoop earrings, and white and blue lace-up sneakers. In the end, Nora chose side-parted open tresses, glossy mauve lip shade, blushed cheeks, dewy skin, and well-defined eyebrows.

Meanwhile, Nora Fatehi is currently a judge on Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa season 10 with Karan Johar and Madhuri Dixit. She also featured in the music video of Manike from Sidharth Malhotra's upcoming film Thank God.