Nora Fatehi serves her most effortless avatar in printed suit set for Maja Ma screening in Mumbai: See pics, videos

Actor Nora Fatehi was among a host of celebrities who attended the screening of Madhuri Dixit's latest film, Maja Ma. The star-studded occasion saw Karan Johar, Suhana Khan, Aryan Khan, Sharvari Wagh, Kabir Khan, Mini Mathur, Gajraj Rao, and more celebs in attendance. For the occasion, Nora Fatehi slipped into a simple printed suit set, serving her fans one of her most effortless avatars. Whether Nora is attending a red carpet event, travelling across the globe or just enjoying a casual outing in Mumbai, the star often chooses bold and experimental looks. Therefore, this new avatar came as a pleasant surprise. It is a perfect pick for attending lowkey pujas at home during the ongoing festivities.

Nora Fatehi's effortless look in a printed suit wins hearts

On Monday night, Nora Fatehi stepped out in Mumbai to attend the Maja Ma screening alongside several other celebrities. The paparazzi clicked the Dilbar Girl at the event, where she posed and smiled for the cameras dressed in a gorgeous dark green printed suit set. Several fan pages shared Nora's pictures and videos from the occasion on Instagram, and soon, they went viral. Her Chanderi silk ensemble is a must-have in your traditional wardrobe. Keep scrolling to check it out for yourself. (Also Read: Nora Fatehi in figure-hugging gown cuts sultry silhouette for Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa)

Nora Fatehi's Chanderi silk suit set features a dark green kurta in a figure-skimming silhouette and long hem length. It comes with full-length sleeves, intricate motif patterns in pink, yellow, maroon and more shades, and side slits. She teamed it with matching dark green palazzo pants adorned in a similar print.

Nora rounded off her ensemble with a dark green-coloured dupatta draped on her shoulders. It features motif embroidery on the borders and maroon-coloured tassel details on the border ends. She accessorised the traditional look with dainty ear studs, embroidered juttis, and a top handle mini bag in tan shade.

Lastly, Nora chose side-parted open sleek tresses, blush pink lip shade, sleek eyeliner, subtle eye shadow, glowing skin, blushed cheeks, and mascara on the lashes for the glam picks.