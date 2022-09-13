Nora Fatehi in figure-hugging gown cuts a sultry silhouette for Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 10 shoot: See pics, video

The dance reality TV show Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 10 is going on in full swing, and today, the contestants and judges - filmmaker Karan Johar, Madhuri Dixit and Nora Fatehi - stepped out to shoot for another episode in Film City, Mumbai. Filmmaker Karan Johar and Nora Fatehi arrived on the sets in sizzling ensembles. Nora has made several appearances on the Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa sets, and, each time, she chose quirky themed outfits. Today, Nora picked a shimmering pink ensemble to shoot the latest episode. Keep scrolling to see her pictures and find out how she styled the maximalist look.

Nora Fatehi cuts a sultry silhouette for Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 10 shoot

On Tuesday, Nora Fatehi arrived in Mumbai to shoot for an episode of the ongoing dance reality TV show Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 10 with Karan Johar and Maniesh Paul. The paparazzi clicked Nora at the location, dressed in a pink bodycon gown decked with shimmering diamantes. The star is known for never shying away from experimenting with her sartorial choices. She even dares to wear maximalist ensembles with her bold persona, and this new look for Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 10 backs our claim. Check out the pictures below. (Also Read: Nora Fatehi performs in Pune in a black bodycon dress, flaunts hourglass figure)

The pink dress comes with a high neckline, sheer full-length sleeves, a figure-hugging silhouette to highlight Nora's enviable curves, floor-grazing hem length, and a short train at the back. The hundreds of reflecting mirrors embellished on the dress added the maximalist touch. Nora carried it off perfectly and served fierce vibes in the ensemble.

Nora Fatehi slips into a pink bodycon gown for Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 10. (HT Photo/Varinder Chawla)

Nora accessorised the ensemble with gold-toned accessories, including patterned hoop earrings, a sleek bracelet, statement rings, and matching high heels.

For the glam picks, the star went with shimmering pink eye shadow, blush pink lip shade, sleek winged eyeliner, blushed cheeks, mascara on the lashes, contouring, and beaming highlighter. Lastly, she chose a messy updo styled with bangs and a few loose strands to round it all off.

Nora Fatehi pairs gold accessories with the maximalist look. (HT Photo/Varinder Chawla)

Meanwhile, Nora Fatehi will be next seen in a new Bollywood project titled 100%. In the film, she will star alongside John Abraham, Riteish Deshmukh and Shehnaaz Gill.