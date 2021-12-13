Nora Fatehi is a mermaid with blonde pink hair for sexy photoshoot, don't miss Nargis Fakhri's comment

Dancer turned actor Nora Fatehi has made a mark for herself in Bollywood with not only her impeccable dance moves but also her head-turning sartorial choices. The star's Instagram profile is a window to her wardrobe and stunning photoshoots that always manage to go viral. Most recently, Nora shot for a fantasy-inspired photoshoot with Guru Randhawa, and it's garnering much praise online.

Today, on December 13, Nora posted a picture from a recent photoshoot for which she turned into a sexy mermaid with striking blonde pink hair. "They said 'As long as you live under my ocean, you'll obey my rules' so i left…," Nora captioned the photos. The Dilbar Girl posed inside water for the picture with Guru Randhawa, wearing a mermaid fin and bikini top.

Celebrity stylist Maneka Harisinghani, who has worked with stars like Malaika Arora and Mahira Khan, styled Nora's look. Keep scrolling to see Nora's photos from the sizzling shoot.

Nora can be seen wearing a multi-coloured fin featuring rainbow-inspired colours like pink, blue, yellow, and orange shades. She teamed it with a shimmering silver bralette adorned with blue, pink and maroon beads, sequins and tassels all over. The plunging halter neckline of the bralette added a unique charm to the look.

Nora Fatehi with Guru Randhawa.

The 29-year-old star wore a wig and long nails with her fantasy-inspired look. She chose to part her blonde pink tresses in the centre.

Winged eyeliner, shimmery pink eye shadow, glowing face, glossy nude pink lip shade, sharp contour, and beaming highlighter completed the glam picks.

Nora's posts instantly went viral after being shared. It garnered more than 1 million likes and several comments. Rockstar actor Nargis Fakhri also reacted to her post and wrote, "Omg that's you!!!! Whaaaaaa wow wow love this."

Nargis Fakhri's comments on Nora's post.

Nora often shares pictures of herself wearing glamorous ensembles for different photoshoots. Take a look at some of her recent posts:

Meanwhile, Nora was last seen in the music video Kusu Kusu from Satyameva Jayate 2. It stars John Abraham and Divya Khosla Kumar in the lead roles and hit the theatres on November 26.

