Nora Fatehi is the epitome of elegance in this intricately embroidered Kurta

Nora Fatehi’s fashion photoshoots are a treat for sore eyes. Be it a traditional attire or a Western one, the actor makes a point to amaze her fans with drop-dead gorgeous looks with her outfits. Nora keeps treating her Instagram family to drool-worthy pictures of herself – sometimes they are snippets from her film’s characters or from her recent fashion photoshoots. In either case, the fans never stop drooling.

On Monday, the actor drove our Monday blues away with a fresh set of pictures from one of her photoshoots and they are a treat to watch. Nora dressed up in traditional attire and posed for the cameras. Her pictures are oozing of elegance and we can’t stop staring at her.

Nora played muse to Ruwaa Designs and posed in a cream white embroidered kurta from the designer house’s wardrobe. The kurta is embroidered near the collars in yellow and grey and adds to the elegance in the pictures. Nora added a dupatta to her look and the pictures will make you swoon.

Take a look at Nora’s pictures here:

The actor accessorised her attire for the day with a statement ring from Abhilasha Pret Jewellery. In minimal makeup and tresses left open, she posed for the pictures. “I'm trying to just relate what I can see through my own eyes. And nothing tell the truth like the eyes will. Lived so much for others, don't remember how I feel,” Nora accompanied the picture with these words from Drake’s song Champagne Poetry.

Styled by Shubhra Sharma and Chintan Shah, Nora decked up in nude eye shadow and soft pink lips. The attire is attributed to the designer house Ruwaa Designs who are famously known for their intricate detailed embroidery on fine fabrics, mixed with elegance. The kurta is priced at ₹12500 in their website.

Take a look:

Nora Fatehi's kurta is priced at ₹12500 in Ruwaa's website. (https://www.ruwaa.co.in/)

Needless to say, Nora’s traditional avatar in this photoshoot is making us stop and stare.

