Nora Fatehi’s white ensemble is the perfect mix of casual and winter fashion

Nora Fatehi is the style queen. The actor, who is an absolute fashionista, is known for her sartorial sense of fashion. Nora’s fashion diaries include inspo for every occasion – from casual outings to festive evenings to decking up for professional duties in formal attires. Nora’s pictures in six yards of grace also have our heart. Nora believes in making her look glam at all times with a little bling. The actor’s Instagram profile is replete with pictures and videos from her best-dressed diaries and each of them manages to make fashion lovers scurry to take notes. Nora’s fashion mantra is simple and short – she believes in adding her personalised sass and sense of style to her attires and make them look better.

Nora Fatehi was photographed in Bandra on Wednesday, and she drove our midweek blues far away with her choice of attire for the day. The actor stepped out of home to tick off professional duties when she got clicked by the paparazzi. The actor decked up perfectly for a professional meeting and also gave us how to blend winter fashion and casual fashion together. Nora, for the midweek, picked a white sweatshirt with closed neckline and full sleeves, and teamed it with a pair of white joggers. The high-waisted joggers featured a tie-up knot at the waist. In white sneakers, Nora looked like the ultimate boss babe. Take a look at her pictures here:

Nora posed for the cameras.(HT Photos/Varinder Chawla)

Nora perfectly accessorised her day in tinted shades, white hoop earrings and a small black sling bag on her shoulder. The actor wore her tresses into a clean bun with a side part as she posed for the pictures before getting into her car. The actor opted for a minimal makeup look to complement her attire. In drawn eyebrows, contoured cheeks and a shade of pink lipstick, Nora looked ravishing as ever.