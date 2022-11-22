Nora Fatehi’s ivory white sequin saree is perfect for every festival

Nora Fatehi is an absolute fashionista. The actor keeps slaying fashion goals like a pro with snippets from her fashion diaries. From casual ensembles to formal pantsuits to stunning six yards of grace, Nora’s fashion diaries are droolworthy as well as envy-inducing. Nora's gowns are equally noteworthy. The actor keeps dropping major cues of fashion for her fans to follow in stunning sequined gowns on a regular basis. The actor likes to keep the bling on at all times. Nora's Instagram profile is replete with pictures and videos from her best-dressed diaries and each of them manages to make us drool.

Nora, on Tuesday, drove our midweek blues far away with a set of pictures from one of her recent fashion photoshoots. This time, Nora ditched sequin gowns and instead picked a stunning six yards of grace. For the pictures, Nota played muse to fashion designer Tarun Tahiliani and picked an ivory white sequin saree. The sequin saree featured heavy embellishment details in ivory white zari work. Nora teamed the saree with a slip ivory blouse with a plunging neckline, and embroidery work. Nora's saree came with embroidery floral work in ivory white resham threads. In the saree, Nora looked every bit gorgeous as she posed for the cameras. “She throwin' shots, that's how I know I got her triggered,” Nora captioned her pictures. Take a look at her saree here:

Nora further accessorised her look for the day in a sleek diamond neck choker and diamond ear studs. Styled by fashion stylist Aastha Sharma, Nora wore her tresses open in straight locks with a side part. Assisted by makeup artist Marianna Mukuchyan, Nora opted for a minimal makeup look to complement her attire for the day. The actor decked up in nude eyeshadow, black winged eyeliner, black kohl, mascara-laden eyelashes, drawn eyebrows, contoured cheeks and a shade of nude lipstick.