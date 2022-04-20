Nora Fatehi serves a killer airport look in figure-hugging mint green dress worth 32k: Check out pics and videos

Actor Nora Fatehi knows how to make heads turn with her sartorial choices. The star never shies away from experimenting with her looks and always adds her bold and elegant style to each fashion statement. Additionally, Nora has several steal-worthy pieces in her wardrobe, from kaftan gowns to red-carpet-ready dresses to traditional outfits. Even her airport looks are runway-worthy and her latest appearance to catch a flight out of Mumbai is proof. Paparazzi clicked the star outside the arrival gate in a mint green figure-hugging dress. Her killer look stole the show and will make you want to pick a few pages out of her style guide.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

On Tuesday, Nora arrived at the Mumbai airport to catch a flight out of the bay. The Dilbar Girl chose an elegant mint green dress for the occasion and teamed it with minimal white-themed accessories. Her ensemble is from the shelves of the clothing label Alice McCall. Scroll ahead to check out Nora's pictures and video from the airport. (Also Read: Nora Fatehi in elegant blue gown has a blast with Neetu Kapoor on Dance Deewane Juniors set: Watch videos and pics)

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Nora's sleeveless dress comes in a gorgeous mint green shade and midi length. It features embossed gold button-up details on the front, a bodycon silhouette accentuating the star's curves, flared hem with a front slit, patch pockets, chunky gold chain-link embellishments on the plunging square neckline and waist, and a fitted waist.

Nora Fatehi serves a killer look at the Mumbai airport. (HT Photo/Varinder Chawla)

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Coming to the price of Nora's dress, it is called the Catalina Flared Midi Dress and including it in your wardrobe will cost you ₹32,924 (USD 430).

Price of the dress Nora Fatehi wore for her airport look. (editorialist.com)

Nora styled the mint green dress with minimal accessories, allowing her ensemble to be the highlight. She chose a textured white mini top handle bag and pointed white high heels from Christian Louboutin. A pair of patterned gold earrings rounded off the airport look.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

In the end, Nora chose side-parted open locks styled in soft curls, blush pink lip shade, sleek winged eyeliner, blushed cheeks, glowing skin, mascara on the lashes and subtle eye shadow to complete the glam picks for the mini green ensemble.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Meanwhile, Nora Fatehi is currently a judge on the reality TV show Dance Deewane Juniors with Neetu Kapoor and Marzi Pestonji.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON