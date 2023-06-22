Nora Fatehi sets the Internet on fire in cut-out dress for photoshoot from her Sexy In My Dress music video. See pics

A black dress is an evergreen must-have in every fashionista's wardrobe. One can never go wrong with the style statement, and Nora Fatehi understands the same. The dancer-turned-actor dropped a photoshoot from the sets of her upcoming music video Sexy In My Dress. It shows Nora setting the internet on fire, dressed in a black cut-out ensemble. Scroll through to see Nora's pictures in the outfit.

Nora Fatehi drops a photoshoot in a black dress

Nora Fatehi sets the Internet on fire in cut-out dress for latest photoshoot. (Instagram)

On Thursday, Nora Fatehi shared the pictures from the Sexy In My Dress photoshoot with the caption, "Are you ready? Tomorrow #Sexyinmydress releases on my YouTube channel [heart emoji] #dancewithnora #SIMD." After Nora dropped the post, her fans filled the comments section with praise and shared their excitement for the song. One wrote, "Superb look." Another commented, "Looking HOT [fire emojis]." A fan remarked, "Can't wait for tomorrow!!! Super excited ." Check out Nora's post below.

Nora Fatehi's look decoded

Nora Fatehi's sleeveless black dress features noodle straps, a halter neckline flaunting her décolletage, cut-outs on the neckline and the midriff, metal hoop structures on the front, a risqué thigh-high slit showing off her legs, a gathered design, and a figure-skimming silhouette highlighting her enviable frame.

Nora Fatehi styled the classic black look with embellished strappy high heels, gold chain-link bracelets, a matching necklace, and hexagon-shaped hoop earrings. In the end, Nora chose subtle eye shadow, winged eyeliner, berry-toned lip shade, feathered brows, rouged cheekbones, mascara on lashes, beaming highlighter, and light contouring for the glam picks. A centre-parted sleek high ponytail gave the finishing touch.

Sexy In My Dress Teaser

Nora Fatehi's new music video Sexy In My Dress will release on Jun 23.

Nora had also shared the song's teaser on Instagram with the caption, "Sexy in my Dress Teaser [heart and fire emoji] save the date June 23! Song will be out on my Youtube channel don't forget to subscribe."