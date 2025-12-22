Not Nita Ambani, this Indian billionaire owns 126 crore rare pink diamond ring that once belonged to Queen of France

When it comes to diamonds and rare precious stones, one name that dominates the headlines is that of Nita Ambani. However, there is one Indian billionaire whose jewel collection is not being discussed enough: Natasha Poonawalla. A rare pink diamond ring, originally owned by Marie Antoinette, was sold for $13.98 million at Christie's and is owned by Natasha Poonawalla.

On December 15, Dhrumit Merulia, a jewellery expert and fashion content creator, highlighted a rare pink diamond ring from Natasha's collection that once belonged to Marie Antoinette, the Queen of France. Here's everything we know about the precious jewels.

The rare pink diamond ring

Sharing the clip on Instagram, Dhrumit said, “Close your eyes and tell me, when I talk about a diamond ring worth 126 crore, who comes to your mind? Nita Ambani, right? No. This time, it's Natasha Poonawalla, wife of the billionaire who gave us the COVID vaccine.”

According to the influencer, the ring is known as the Marie-Thérèse Pink diamond ring, and it once belonged to Marie Antoinette, the last queen of France, who inspired a notable style revolution. It features a massive 10.38-carat fancy purple and pink modified kite brilliant-cut diamond centre stone. The ring also features round diamonds atop the rare pink stone and a blackened platinum finish band adorned with 17 diamonds.

The purple and pink modified kite brilliant-cut diamond ring. (Christie's )

All you need to know about the rare ring

According to Christie's, the centre stone dates back to the mid-18th century and was once owned by Duchess Marie-Thérèse d’Angoulême, the only surviving child of Queen Marie Antoinette. It was passed on to her by Marie Antoinette. For many years, it remained part of the royal family’s collection until it was sold in 1996.

Later, legendary jewellery designer Joel Arthur Rosenthal, known as JAR, was commissioned to design a new setting for the diamond as the centrepiece of a stunning ring. On June 17, 2025, as part of the Magnificent Jewels sale at Christie’s in New York, the ring was sold for $13,980,000 (approximately ₹1,25,10,83,959).

According to Dhrumit, this literal piece of French European history was sold at a price that was double what people expected. It was initially expected to fetch between $3 million and $5 million.

Note to readers: This report is based on user-generated content from social media. HT.com has not independently verified the claims and does not endorse them.