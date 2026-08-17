Not sure which colours suit you? Knowing your undertone could transform the way you build your wardrobe

Ever wondered why certain colours instantly brighten your face while others seem to wash you out? The answer may lie in your skin’s undertone. Understanding whether you have warm or cool undertones can make choosing clothes, accessories and even everyday colour combinations much easier. Rahul Dayama, founding partner of Urbanic and Savana by Urbanic, shared ways you can identify your undertone and build a wardrobe that complements your skin tone.

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

​Also read | From Khadi to co-ord sets: How Indian fashion has evolved and what we wear for Independence Day today

Importance of undertone

“One thing we've consistently observed while building a global apparel brand is that people often assume they need an entirely new wardrobe to elevate their style, when in reality, sometimes it's just about choosing the right colours,” said Rahul. Understanding your undertone can completely change the way you shop because it helps you become more intentional about what you invest in. You stop buying pieces that look great on the hanger but never quite feel right once you wear them. “I don't think fashion should ever become a set of rules,” added Rahul.

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

Understanding your undertone can completely change the way you shop because it helps you become more intentional about what you invest in.

{{^usCountry}} Trends come and go, and colour theory is a useful guide, but personal style should always come first. If wearing a certain shade makes you feel confident, that's reason enough to wear it. The idea is to use your undertone as a tool, not a restriction. How to identify your undertone? {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Trends come and go, and colour theory is a useful guide, but personal style should always come first. If wearing a certain shade makes you feel confident, that's reason enough to wear it. The idea is to use your undertone as a tool, not a restriction. How to identify your undertone? {{/usCountry}}

Read More

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

One of the easiest ways to identify your undertone is looking at the veins on your inner wrist in natural light. If it appears green or olive, then you have a warm undertone; if blue or purple, then you are of cool undertone; while if it is both or blue-green, you have a neutral undertone.

However, Rahul also highlighted that, “We've seen that customers naturally gravitate towards colours that make them feel good, even if they don't know why.” According to Rahul, someone with warmer undertones may repeatedly choose earthy greens, rusts or warm neutrals, while someone with cooler undertones might lean towards blues, berry tones or crisp whites. Once people recognise that pattern, shopping becomes easier because they understand what truly works for them instead of chasing every trend.

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

Someone with warmer undertones may repeatedly choose earthy greens, rusts or warm neutrals.

“We've always believed fashion should empower people to express themselves rather than fit into predefined categories. We want customers to have the freedom to experiment while also finding pieces they will reach for again and again,” highlighted Rahul.

For anyone trying to discover their undertone, Rahul advises keeping it simple. Look at the pieces in your wardrobe that you've worn the most over the years. More often than not, you'll notice a pattern. Fashion isn't just about what's trending this season. It's about building a wardrobe that feels authentic to you, and understanding your undertone is one of those small details that can make getting dressed every day a lot more effortless.

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}