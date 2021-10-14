Nushrratt Bharuccha goes shirtless to sizzle only in a denim Kimono jacket

We are a fan of a good denim look and Bollywood actor Nushrratt Bharuccha treated our fashion eyes with her latest set of sizzling pictures in a denim Kimono jacket. Truly a ‘Dream Girl’, the diva gave denim jacket a Japanese-inspired twist and her viral pictures in a shirtless denim Kimono jacket look are proof.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Taking to her social media handle, Nushrratt shared a slew of pictures that showed her flaunting a flirty silhouette and the Internet was on fire. The pictures featured the diva donning an upcycled Denim Kimono jacket that came with three-quarter sleeves and was held at the waist with a fastening tie that came in contrasting bright red and black stripes.

Featuring long collars and a plunging neckline to add to the oomph factor, the jacket ended just above Nushrratt's thighs to flaunt her sexy long legs. Completing her attire with a pair of red heels, Nushrratt left her luscious soft curly tresses open down her shoulders in side-parted hairstyle.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Accessorising her look with a chain-lined neckpiece and a statement gold necklace from Jewellery By Avni Gujral, Nushrratt amplified the glam quotient with a dab of bold red lipstick, rosy blushed and highlighted cheeks, kohl-lined eyes, pink glittery eye shadow, mascara-laden eyelashes and filled-in eyebrows.

Striking sensuous poses for the camera, Nushrratt raised the heat instantly and left fans on frenzy. She captioned the pictures, “Can’t Stand Me? Ok, I’ll Sit! (sic).”

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The denim Kimono jacket is credited to Indian fashion designer Aniket Satam’s women clothing boutique, Pink Porcupines, that boasts of affordable everyday styles with a unique and trendy flair. Nushrratt Bharuccha was styled by fashion stylist and wardrobe consultant Nidhi Jeswani.

Follow more stories on Facebook and Twitter