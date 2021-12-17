Nushrratt Bharuccha oozes oomph in 8.5k halter neck top, side slit pants

Making us embrace the hottest fashion trend this year, Bollywood diva Nushrratt Bharuccha oozed oomph in an all-white co-ord set that comprised of a halter neck top and a pair of side slit pants. Laying fashion cues on how to elevate our wardrobe with the mandatory all-white look, Nushrratt slew in a white splatter smocked halter neck crop top with wide leg side slit pants and we are smitten.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Taking to her social media handle, Nushrratt shared a slew of pictures from her sultry photoshoot that showed her putting her sartorial foot forward and setting the fashion police on immediate alert. The pictures featured the diva donning a smoking hot white crop top that came with a halter neckline that tied at the waist and the neck with a bare back silhouette.

It was teamed with a pair of white high-waist pants that sported thigh-high slits on each side. Adding a pop of colour with a pair of pink pointed-toe heels, Nushrratt pulled back her wavy tresses into a high ponytail hairstyle to let her ensemble do the maximum talking.

She accessorised her look with a golden chain choker from Azotiique by Varun Raheja and a blue star pendant necklace from Aditi Bhatt. Wearing a dab of dark pink lipstick, Nushrratt amplified the glam quotient with rosy blushed and highlighted cheeks, kohl-lined eyes with black eyeliner streaks, mascara-laden eyelashes, metallic brown eyeshadow and filled-in eyebrows.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Striking elegant poses for the camera, Nushrratt set the Internet on fire. She captioned the pictures simply with a unicorn head emoji.

Making us embrace the hottest fashion trend this year, Bollywood diva Nushrratt Bharuccha oozed oomph in an all-white co-ord set that comprised of a halter neck top and a pair of side slit pants. Laying fashion cues on how to elevate our wardrobe with the mandatory all-white look, Nushrratt slew in a white splatter smocked halter neck crop with wide leg side slit pants and we are smitten.

Taking to her social media handle, Nushrratt shared a slew of pictures from her sultry photoshoot that showed her putting her sartorial foot forward and setting the fashion police on immediate alert. The pictures featured the diva donning a smoking hot white crop top that came with a halter neckline that tied at the waist and the neck with a bare back silhouette.

It was teamed with a pair of white high-waist pants that sported thigh-high slits on each side. Adding a pop of colour with a pair of pink pointed-toe heels, Nushrratt pulled back her wavy tresses into a high ponytail hairstyle to let her ensemble do the maximum talking.

She accessorised her look with a golden chain choker from Azotiique by Varun Raheja and a blue star pendant necklace from Aditi Bhatt. Wearing a dab of dark pink lipstick, Nushrratt amplified the glam quotient with rosy blushed and highlighted cheeks, kohl-lined eyes with black eyeliner streaks, mascara-laden eyelashes, metallic brown eyeshadow and filled-in eyebrows.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Striking elegant poses for the camera, Nushrratt set the Internet on fire. She captioned the pictures simply with a unicorn head emoji.

|#+|

The co-ord set is credited to Indian fashion label, Pinnacle by Shruti Sancheti, that boasts of contemporary pret collection in tunics, embroidered short dresses, maxi dresses, long and short skirts, pleated dresses, kurta and pants to look the best on every occasion - be it at office, an event, a house party or a mall. The white splatter smocked halter neck crop with wide leg side slit pants originally costs ₹8,500 on the designer website.

Nushrratt Bharuccha's white splatter smocked halter neck crop with wide leg side slit pants from Pinnacle by Shruti Sancheti (pinnacleshruti.com)

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Nushrratt Bharuccha was styled by fashion stylist and wardrobe consultant Nidhi Jeswani. On another note, co-ords are the celebrity approved outfits that are fast replacing sundresses and beach shorts that have been the ultimate fashion essentials for an exotic holiday to the beach.

Not just for vacations, co-ord sets seamlessly fit into every fashion category be it workwear, casual or occasion wear, courtesy their breathable fabric, minimal designs and vibrant, colourful and printed looks.

Follow more stories on Facebook and Twitter