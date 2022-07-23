Nushrratt Bharuccha sets romantic mood for the season in 5k raspberry co-ords

Setting fashion inspiration for those wanting to look cool with minimal efforts, Bollywood hottie Nushrratt Bharuccha set a romantic mood for the season in a raspberry co-ord set and we are smitten. Hooking the fashion police and leaving us lovestruck this weekend, Nushrratt served the perfect style inspo to upgrade our street style wardrobe in a raspberry crop top and co-ord pants.

Taking to her social media handle, the diva shared a slew of pictures from a recent photoshoot where she was seen acing the sartorial game like a pro. The pictures featured the actor donning a fully lined, non-transparent crop top that came with a cowl neckline and full sleeves.

The wine coloured crop top was made of satin fabric and looked like a sumptuous addition to day-to-evening wear wardrobeas it was free from unnecessary embellishments and championed the deep colour aesthetic. The silhouette featured falling sleeves and was teamed with a pair of matching pants that came with drapes.

Completing her attire with a pair of black Jimmy Choo heels, Nushrratt accessorised her look with a pair of golden handcrafted earrings from Lotus Suutra Jewelry. Pulling back her luscious tresses into a low ponytail hairstyle, Nushrratt amplified the glam quotient with a dab of pink lipstick, rosy blushed and highlighted cheeks, kohl-lined eyes with black eyeliner streaks, pink eyeshadow and filled-in eyebrows.

Striking elegant poses for the camera, Nushrratt set the evening dress bar higher this weekend. She was styled by fashion stylist and wardrobe consultant, Nidhi Jeswani and captioned the pictures, “Al-Right Then! (sic).”

The ensemble is credited to Indian fashion brand, House Of Fett, that boasts of dressing the modern Indian women in a unique and contemporary outlook with their individualistic design elements. The raspberry co-ord set originally costs ₹5,499 on the designer website.

Nushrratt Bharuccha's raspberry co-ords from House Of Fett (houseoffett.com)

Co-ords are the celebrity approved outfits that are fast replacing sundresses and beach shorts that have been the ultimate fashion essentials for an exotic holiday to the beach. Not just for vacations, co-ord sets seamlessly fit into every fashion category be it workwear, casual or occasion wear courtesy their breathable fabric, minimal designs and vibrant, colourful and printed looks.

