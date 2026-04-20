Obsessed with Sanya Malhotra's toaster earrings? 7 quirky picks for you

Quirky earrings have become a standout accessory in contemporary fashion, and Sanya Malhotra just proved it right recently by showcasing her cute little toaster earrings during the promotions of her new release, Toaster.

Get quirky earrings like Sanya Malhotra(Instagram)

Instead of relying on traditional jewellery, quirky earrings bring personality and playfulness to an outfit. Think the pom-pom earrings with huge flowers or an earring stud of a skeleton! From abstract shapes to miniature objects, these quirky pieces are a conversation starter. What makes quirky earrings appealing is their versatility. They can instantly elevate a simple outfit, whether it’s a casual co-ord set or a structured dress.

So, keep your fashion game high and opt for quirky and trendy earrings. To help you pick the best, we have compiled this list of 7 quirky earrings you can easily find on Amazon.

7 quirky earrings

1. Madalasa Handcrafted Bird Motif Beaded Drop Earrings for Wom...

Add a touch of artisanal charm with these handcrafted bird motif beaded drop earrings. Designed to stand out, they feature intricate beadwork and playful movement that instantly elevates your look.

Styling Tip: Pair them with solid kurtas or flowy maxi dresses to let the detailing shine. Style your hair in a sleek bun or soft waves to highlight its length. These earrings work beautifully for brunches, festive gatherings, or creative workdays when you want something expressive yet elegant.

2. Radhya Accessories Funky Earrings for Women Quirky Earrings ...

{{^usCountry}} Express your bold personality with these funky, quirky earrings designed for women who love to stand out. Their unconventional shapes and vibrant appeal make them perfect for casual outings or statement looks. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Express your bold personality with these funky, quirky earrings designed for women who love to stand out. Their unconventional shapes and vibrant appeal make them perfect for casual outings or statement looks. {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} Styling Tip: Style them with graphic tees, denim jackets, or Indo-western outfits for a playful edge. Keep makeup fresh and minimal to let the earrings take center stage. Ideal for college, travel, or fun meetups, these earrings instantly add character and a youthful vibe. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Styling Tip: Style them with graphic tees, denim jackets, or Indo-western outfits for a playful edge. Keep makeup fresh and minimal to let the earrings take center stage. Ideal for college, travel, or fun meetups, these earrings instantly add character and a youthful vibe. {{/usCountry}}

3. Handmade Beaded Bird Statement Earrings for Women – Quirky P...

Turn heads with these handmade beaded bird statement earrings that celebrate creativity and craftsmanship. Featuring intricate detailing and vibrant textures, they bring a unique artistic flair to your ensemble.

Styling Tip: Pair them with monochrome outfits or breezy dresses to create contrast and highlight their design. Opt for loose curls or a side-parted hairstyle to frame your face beautifully. Perfect for festive occasions, exhibitions, or statement styling, these earrings reflect individuality and thoughtful fashion choices.

4. Via Mazzini Clip-On Metal Antique Silver Stylish Strahan Dra...

Make a bold style statement with this antique silver dragon earcuff, designed for edgy, fashion-forward looks. Its clip-on design ensures comfort without the need for piercings, while the intricate dragon motif adds drama and uniqueness.

Styling Tip: Style it with sleek black outfits, leather jackets, or fusion wear for a striking appearance. Keep other accessories minimal to let it stand out. Perfect for concerts, parties, or experimental styling, this earcuff adds instant attitude to your look.

5. Honmin® Colorful Owl Acrylic 2D Earrings for Women | Style 1

Brighten your outfit with these colourful owl acrylic earrings that bring a fun and lively vibe. Lightweight and eye-catching, they are perfect for adding a playful twist to everyday fashion.

Styling Tip: Pair them with casual dresses, pastel tops, or quirky prints to enhance their charm. A ponytail or messy bun helps showcase their design beautifully. Ideal for casual outings, vacations, or daytime events, these earrings reflect a cheerful personality and love for unique accessories.

6. Rubans Latest Oxidized Rhodium Plated White Pearl & Birds De...

Elevate your ethnic style with these oxidised dangle earrings that blend tradition with elegance. Their intricate metalwork and timeless finish make them versatile for festive and everyday wear.

Styling Tip: Pair them with sarees, kurtis, or even fusion outfits for a graceful look. Style your hair in a low bun or braid to enhance its classic appeal. Perfect for weddings, cultural events, or office wear, these earrings add a refined touch without overpowering your outfit.

7. Artlunar Copper Gothic Skeleton Earrings, Dangle, Halloween,...

Add a spooky twist to your style with these skeleton-themed Halloween earrings. Designed for fun and bold expression, they bring a playful edge to your outfit. Pair them with dark tones, oversized shirts, or themed costumes for maximum impact. Keep your makeup dramatic or gothic to complement the vibe.

Styling Tip: Perfect for Halloween parties, themed events, or quirky fashion moments, these earrings let you experiment with edgy styling while keeping your look lighthearted and creative.

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FAQ: Quirky Earrings What are quirky earrings? Quirky earrings feature unconventional designs, bold shapes, or playful themes that stand out from traditional styles.

How do I style quirky earrings without overdoing it? Balance them with simple outfits or neutral colours so the earrings remain the focal point.

Are quirky earrings suitable for daily wear? Yes, choose lightweight designs and subtle quirky elements for comfortable everyday styling.

Can I wear quirky earrings to formal events? You can, but opt for refined or artistic quirky designs rather than overly loud or novelty styles.

What hairstyles work best with quirky earrings? Buns, ponytails, or short hair help showcase the design clearly

ABOUT THE AUTHOR Shweta Pandey ...Read More Shweta Pandey is a Senior Content Writer at Hindustan Times, with over 12 years of experience in beauty and wellness journalism, specialising in makeup, skincare, and hair care. She began her professional writing journey in 2011, entering the evolving world of digital lifestyle journalism as beauty and wellness content rapidly transformed in India. Over the years, she has worked with reputed digital media houses like India Today, the Times of India and Skymet Weather, steadily building credibility through well-researched features, product reviews, and trend analyses. Her career reflects consistent growth, moving from content contributor to senior writer. She now plays a key role in shaping editorial strategy, social media content, and ensuring high-quality, reader-focused content that aligns with evolving audience needs. Shweta’s core expertise spans makeup, skincare, hair care, and holistic health and fitness. She specialises in in-depth beauty product reviews, ingredient analysis, skincare routines, and evidence-based wellness advice. Known for her analytical and data-driven approach, she relies on verified sources, dermatological insights, and expert consultations to ensure credibility. Her field experience includes interviewing Bollywood celebrities, beauty and makeup professionals, tracking consumer trends, and simplifying the top picks. Shweta holds a Master’s degree in Mass Communication, Advertising, and Journalism and has done Bachelor’s in Commerce from Delhi University. She believes in delivering reader-first insights that empower informed decisions while maintaining transparency, credibility, and trust. Beyond her writing desk, Shweta enjoys exploring new destinations, experimenting in the kitchen with delightful recipes, and staying in tune with the latest beauty and wellness trends. Read Less

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