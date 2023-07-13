Oppenheimer London Premiere: Cillian Murphy, Emily Blunt, Florence Pugh, Robert Downey Jr look dapper. Who wore what

The cast and makers of Oppenheimer stepped out in London's Trafalgar Square in style for the European premiere of their much-awaited film. Cillian Murphy plays the main character in the Christopher Nolan movie about theoretical physicist J Robert Oppenheimer, which also stars A-list actors Emily Blunt, Florence Pugh, Robert Downey Jr, and Matt Damon. All the stars chose dapper looks for the occasion, serving classy elegance. Here's a glimpse of the photocall from the premiere, where the star-studded cast posed for the cameras. Check out who wore what.

Cillian Murphy, Emily Blunt, Florence Pugh, and Robert Downey Jr at Oppenheimer London Premiere. (Reuters)

Who wore what at the Oppenheimer London Premiere

Cillian Murphy

Cillian Murphy served 'dadcore energy' at the Oppenheimer London premiere with his relaxed all-black outfit that mixed comfort and elegance seamlessly. He wore a black button-down cardigan with rolled-back sleeves, a round-neck classic white T-shirt, and black mid-waisted pants featuring straight-fitted legs. He completed the premiere look with a messy hairdo, a clean-shaven face, a stylish silver watch, and black-heeled Chelsea boots.

Emily Blunt

Emily Blunt brought shimmering glamour to the Oppenheimer premiere in a metallic golden powersuit featuring a blazer and high-waisted straight-fitted pants. The jacket has notch lapel collars, front button closures, patch pockets, a tailored fitting, padded shoulders, and full-length sleeves. She styled the suit with a black lacy bralette, white strappy high heels, shimmering diamond earrings, rings, centre-parted open locks, blue eyeliner, glossy nude lip shade, mascara on the lashes, and minimal glam.

Florence Pugh

Florence Pugh brought boss babe energy to the Oppenheimer London premiere in a stylish royal blue denim blazer dress. Florence's ensemble features notch lapel collars, full-length collars, a cinched belted waistline, a plunging neckline exposing her torso, and a mini hem length. She styled the ensemble with embellished high heels, gold earrings, a choker necklace, and sleek bracelets. Lastly, her pink-blonde buzzed hairdo, feathered brows, subtle pink eye shadow, and eye-catching makeup rounded it off.

Robert Downey Jr

Robert Downey Jr embraced pastels in a dapper suit at the Oppenheimer premiere. He wore a light grey notch-lapel jacket, light blue crew neck shirt and grey straight-fitted pants. He rounded it all off with his signature quirky glasses, chunky sneakers, buzzed haircut, and trimmed beard.

Matt Damon

Matt Damon went the minimal route at the Oppenheimer London premiere. He attended the grand event in a white button-down shirt and black pants. He completed the ensemble with a matching black leather belt, dress shoes, a trimmed beard, and a salt-and-grey buzzed hairdo.