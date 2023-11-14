Parineeti Chopra and Raghav Chadha celebrate their first Diwali in style, donning stunning ethnic ensembles. Check pics

Parineeti Chopra and Raghav Chadha celebrated their first Diwali in style. The newly-wed actor-politician duo have been making headlines ever since their wedding and their recent Diwali pictures are all over social media. Both Parineeti and Raghav look stunning as they pose in stunning ethnic ensembles. From holding hands in one picture to hugging each other with beaming faces, they are serving a couple of goals. Their adorable pictures are sure to brighten your mood. Since the festive season has started, our celebrities have been giving dazzling fashion inspiration and today we have Parineeti and Raghav keeping up with the trend. Let's take a closer look at their outfits and take some style notes. (Also read: Loved Parineeti Chopra's red ethnic ensemble for Karwa Chauth celebrations with Raghav Chadha? It costs ₹1.56 lakh )

Parineeti Chopra and Raghav Chadha stun in chic ethnic outfits

Diwali 2023: Parineeti Chopra and Raghav Chadha radiate glamour in ethnic attire(Instagram/@parineetichopra)

On Monday, both the stars took to Instagram and uploaded their glam pictures. Parineeti captioned her post "My home" while Raghav's post was accompanied by the lovely caption "First Diwali with my firecracker". Their post quickly went viral on social media, garnering tons of likes and comments from their adorable fans who can't stop gushing over their look. One fan wrote, "Best couple" while many others dropped fire and heart emojis. Let's take a moment to admire their pictures.

Parineet for her first post-marriage Diwali look got decked up in a dazzling wine-coloured saree from head to toe. Her saree is from the shelves of the brand Jade and features intricate floral sequin embroidery all over that showcases rich craftsmanship. She draped it elegantly around her, letting the pallu fall gracefully from her shoulders. She paired it with a matching blouse with full sleeves.

In terms of accessories, she kept it minimal to let her outfit shine and only styled her look with statement diamond stud earrings, rings adorning her fingers and a pair of jutis. With the help of makeup artist Sakshi Malik, Parineeti wore brown eyeshadow, mascara-coated lashes, darkened eyebrows, contoured cheeks, luminous eyeliner and a shade of nude lipstick. With the help of hairstylist Azad Khan, Parineeti styled her lush locks into soft curls and left them open at the centre part, cascading beautifully down her shoulders and complementing her look perfectly.

On the other hand, her handsome politician husband looked dashing in a black bandh gala kurta and trousers. He paired his all-black look with a black satin dupatta adorned with a captivating red print all over. With gelled hair, a perfectly groomed beard and transparent glasses, he looked charming. Can't wait to see their next joint appearance.

