Parineeti Chopra and Raghav Chadha's regal sangeet looks in stunning ethnic ensembles will steal your heart. Viral pics

Parineeti Chopra and Raghav Chadha's first pictures from their wedding festivities are out and fans just can't keep calm. The snippets from their sangeet ceremony are all over social media and going viral like wildfire. The gorgeous politician-actor couple is all set to tie the knot on Sunday, September 24. The duo is currently busy with the wedding festivities in Udaipur and we just can't get over their mesmerising ethnic sangeet looks. In the snaps, the couple look radiant and happy in stunning traditional attire. While we wait for their official photos to come out, let's take some fashion notes from their sangeet looks. (Also read: Bride-to-be Parineeti Chopra and Raghav Chada spotted at Delhi airport in stylish casual outfits ahead of their wedding )

Parineeti Chopra and Raghav Chadha Stun in Ethereal Ethnic Ensembles at Sangeet

Parineeti Chopra and Raghav Chadha's ethereal sangeet looks in traditional attires are a visual delight.(Instagram/@varindertchawla)

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

All the fashionistas are on the edge of their seats and can't wait to see Parineeti and Raghav's wedding attire. Amidst the excitement, the fans got a weekend surprise as their sangeet photos went viral on social media. In the post, Parineeti can be seen donning a silver three-piece ensemble while her husband-to-be sported a navy blue jacket suit. Their posts are getting several likes and comments from their adoring fans who just can't stop admiring and complimenting them. One fan wrote, "Made for each other" while others commented, "Couple Goals". Let's have a look at their videos.

Decoding Their Glamorous Sangeet Looks

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

For her stunning sangeet look, Parineeti opted for a silver three-piece ensemble consisting of a cropped blouse featuring a scoop neckline and intricate silver hand embroidery. She teamed it with a flared palazzo pant embellished with vertical silver sequin detailing all over. For an extra touch of glamour, she wore a stylish cape with silver adornments, power shoulders and a sheer fabric. Her outfit was a perfect blend of glamour and grace. For accessories, Parineeti opted for silver jewellery, including diamond stud earrings, silver kundas and emeralds studded heavy choker necklace and silver stacked bangles that adorned her hands.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

For her glamorous make-up look, Parineeti donned smoky eyeshadow, smudged kajal, winged eyeliner, mascara-coated lashes, contoured cheeks, a dewy base and a shade of nude lipstick. She completed her ethereal look with her straightened hair left open in the centre part.

On the other hand, Raghav Chadha is no less when it comes to fashion and style. He looked like a true gentleman in a navy blue bandhgala set, which he paired with a matching jacket and a pair of straight-fitted trousers. With gelled hair, a perfectly groomed beard and a charming smile, he complemented his bride-to-be.

Parineeti and Raghav's sangeet ceremony

Parineeti Chopra and Raghav Chadha hosted a lavish sangeet celebration last night with the theme "Let's Party Like it's the '90s." The cuisine, which included treats like candy floss, Maggi, and other things that brought back memories for the attendees, was the most thrilling aspect of the enjoyable evening. Arvind Kejriwal, Bhagwant Mann, Madhu Chopra, and other notable guests attended the pre-wedding festivities.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}