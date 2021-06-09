Parineeti Chopra, Neena Gupta reveal secrets from Sandeep Aur Pinky Faraar days

Parineeti Chopra's stellar performance as Sandeep in Sandeep Aur Pinky Faraar is getting the actor a lot of applause and acclaim, and the 32-year-old star who often shares glimpses of her daily life to her social media feeds is now busy sharing stories, scenes and moments from her latest onscreen offering with her fans. In a recent post shared by Parineeti on her feed, the young actor who shot to fame as Priyanka Chopra Jonas' cousin, revealed how she completely transformed into Sandy Walia (Sandeep, her onscreen character) for Sandeep Aur Pinky Faraar.

Taking to Instagram posts, Parineeti wrote a long note along with a series of screen grabs from Sandeep Aur Pinky Faraar which also featured co-stars Neena Gupta and Arjun Kapoor. In the caption Parineeti revealed, "Sometimes a character takes you into a surreal zone, and even you don’t realise how much you are giving and doing as an actor. It’s like sleeping - you don’t have any control; you wake up, and realise you’ve been lying asleep on a bed the past 8 hours. SANDEEP was that for me.' She further revealed, 'I went into a zone for 3 months and allowed the actor in me to takeover. I was more than the roles I had done before this. I wanted to explore that. I shot the film and went to sleep. I woke up when you all watched Sandy."

However, it was the banter between Parineeti and her co-star Neena Gupta in the comments section of the post that caught the eye of netizens. Neena Gupta commented on the post, "U r so good in this movie (sic)", to which Parineeti responded by sharing a fun secret the two shared while shooting. Parineeti wrote, "Love you mam! You were amazing as aunty and I am lucky to have worked with you .. remember how we wore UGGs under our salwars?" Later, she also took a screengrab of their banter and shared it to her Instagram stories with the caption, 'Actresses secrets'.

On the professional front, Parineeti will next be seen in Sandeep Reddy Vanga’s Animal, alongside Ranbir Kapoor.