For his spring collection at Paris Fashion Week, Saint Laurent designer Anthony Vaccarello sent out an elevated offer of khaki bustier jumpsuits and cargo pants, blending them into a glamorous lineup of sheer tops, t-backed mini-dresses and ruffled chiffon that floated down the runway.

Models present creations for Saint Laurent during the Paris Fashion Week Womenswear Spring/Summer 2024 in Paris. Paris Fashion Week: Saint Laurent elevates the jumpsuit style in autumn tones (Photo by JULIEN DE ROSA / AFP)

For the evening runway show, the Kering-owned label shifted its venue to the left bank of the Seine River, offering a fresh view of the Eiffel tower -- the opposite side of its customary spot -- seating its audience in a stark set lined with marble walls, under the rotating light beams of the famous monument.

Models marched up a broad staircase to reach the sprawling space in towering sling-back heels, modeling pencil skirts and roomy-legged trousers, neatly cinched at the waist, worn with open-backed bodysuits and silk blouses.

Sunglasses, aviation hats and natural leather belts completed the looks, which came mostly in autumn tones of beige, olive, purple and a rusty brown.

The show closed the second day of Paris Fashion Week, which has drawn fashion crowds and celebrity fans to the French capital.

The catwalk shows run until Oct. 3, and feature dozens of luxury labels including Hermes, Chanel and Louis Vuitton.

