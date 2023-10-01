Paris Fashion Week: Sleek silhouettes, floral elegance and a protest mark Hermès show

Hermes artistic director Nadege Vanhee-Cybulski evoked a country garden for her spring show at Paris Fashion Week on Saturday, seating the audience among wildflowers and grassy borders as she showed sleek coats, silk skirts and slim, skin-baring dresses. Models marched down a runway strewn with vegetation, wearing monochrome looks mostly in taupe or crimson, including fitted leather dresses that molded to the body. Coats were also tailored in leather, or cashmere.

Models present creations for Hermes during a show as part of the Paris Fashion Week Womenswear Spring/Summer 2024 in Paris.(Photo by JULIEN DE ROSA / AFP)

The show was briefly interrupted when, about halfway through, a protestor jumped from the audience onto the runway, holding up a sign that called for the label to stop using exotic skins such as crocodile or ostrich hides. Audience member Bryanboy, a digital creator whose real name is Bryan Yambao and who regularly attends runway shows, leapt out of his seat and snatched the banner away from the protester. (Also read: Paris Fashion Week Day 5: Loewe's high-waisted silhouette and Issey Miyake's origami poetry steal the spotlight )

"It's rude to disrupt a show that people have been working on for months," he told Reuters after the show. "I love an Hermes exotic," he said, gesturing towards his leather bag. There have been several incidents involving protesters disrupting catwalk shows this season, including at a Coach show in New York.

Paris Fashion Week runs until October 3, featuring dozens of labels including Chanel and LVMH-owned Louis Vuitton. It promises to be a fashion fiesta with 108 designers showcasing their collections across 67 runway shows over the next seven days. Day 6 shines with a touch of glamour, featuring renowned brands like Junya Watanabe, Carven, Rui, Noir Kei Ninomiya, Vivienne Westwood, Ruohan, Hermès, Paloma Wool, and more as they unveil their trendsetting Spring/Summer 2024 collections. Paris marks the conclusion of the major fashion weeks in the hectic September calendar, following consecutive events in London, New York, and Milan.

