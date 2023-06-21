Pharrell's Louis Vuitton show: Jay-Z performs remix of Mundian to Bach Ke; Zendaya, Rihanna and Beyoncé steal the night

Pharrell Williams' debut collection as Louis Vuitton's new Menswear Creative Director at the Paris Fashion Week was nothing less than an internet-breaking affair. The multi-hyphenate artist drew his global audience to the Pont Neuf bridge in Paris. The fashion show's front row saw some of the biggest celebrities in attendance, including Rihanna - the face of the French luxury fashion house's new campaign by Pharrell. The guest list also included A$AP Rocky, Beyoncé, Jay-Z, Zendaya (the house ambassador), Law Roach, Kim Kardashian, and more celebrities. See some of the biggest highlights from the event.

Rihanna, Beyoncé and Zendaya steal the night

Zendaya, Rihanna and Beyoncé steal the night at Pharrell Williams' debut Louis Vuitton show. (Instagram)

Rihanna, pregnant with her and A$AP Rocky's second child, arrived at the Louis Vuitton show looking magnificent and serving pregnancy fashion goals. The Diamonds singer chose a check-printed denim shirt with an open front, flaunting her baby bump. She styled it with matching pants, a plunge-neck bra top, and a beanie hat, serving co-ord fashion. She completed the look with open locks, dark lips, striking glam, hoop earrings, embellished heels, and layered necklaces.

Zendaya made heads turn at the Louis Vuitton show, dressed in a coordinated outfit featuring a button-down shirt and matching pants adorned with shimmering sequins embellished in an eye-catching pattern. She left the blouse unbuttoned to show off the emerald and diamond dainty necklace. Lastly, stacked bracelets, tan high-heeled pumps, centre-parted open wavy locks, a black Louis Vuitton bag, and minimal glam gave the finishing touch.

Beyoncé made heads turn at the event in a colour-coordinated sunshine yellow brocade outfit featuring a button-down shirt and flared pants with thigh-high side slits. She brought the look together with a matching trench jacket, high heels, broad futuristic sunglasses, a diamond Tiffany necklace, a Louis Vuitton monogram chain bag, centre-parted open locks, and nude-palette makeup.

Jay-Z performs his remix of Mundian to Bach Ke by Punjabi MC

Jay-Z rocked the stage with Pharrell Williams in support of the artist's debut collection as the creative director at Louis Vuitton. He performed many popular tracks, including his remix of Indian rapper Panjabi MC's song Mundian to Bach Ke, amid a roaring crowd. Check out his powerful performance below.

Jay Z's rendition of the song is called Beware of the Boys. Jay Z had once said in an interview, "I tracked down the artist (Panjabi MC) and called the next day to see if I could do a remix of the song." According to Diet Sabya, Jay had also performed the song at Coachella.

Pharrell Williams debut Louis Vuitton show

Pharrell's debut collection saw models walking the runway in pearl-embellished tracksuits, furry outerwear and sparkling jackets with checkmarks in all colours and sizes. He is filling the shoes of Virgil Abloh as LV's menswear creative director. Abloh held the job from March 2018 until his death in November 2021.