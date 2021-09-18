Pooja Hedge goes bold and sassy in 48k poppy mango leaf print ruffle saree

Sizzling at the 6th and 7th editions of the Sakshi Excellence Awards in Hyderabad, Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo star Pooja Hedge went bold and sassy in a yellow ruffle saree and we can’t stop gushing over her steamy ethnic pictures. Bagging the Best Actress award for her 2020 release ‘Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo’, Pooja's feminine silhouette in the poppy mango leaf print ruffle saree is our favourite for this season’s demand.

Taking to her social media handle, Pooja gave many sneak-peeks into the starry night but we are hooked to her minimalist yet sultry fashion-forward look. The pictures and video clips featured the diva donning a mango yellow saree that sported leaf prints all over.

Ruffled at the bottom, the saree was paired with an embroidered cut-sleeves blouse that came with mirror work all over while the straps and a sweetheart neckline added to the hotness quotient. Made of organza and silk, the ensemble is perfect houte couture for wedding ceremonies too.

The actor accsessorised her look with a pair of statement gold earrings and a set of gold bangles. Leaving her luscious soft curly tresses open down her back in a side-parted hairstyle, Pooja amplified the glam quotient with a dab of pink lipstick, highlighted cheeks, kohl-lined eyes with black eyeliner streaks, mascara-laden eyelashes and filled-in eyebrows.

Setting the shutterbugs at the venue on frenzy, Pooja later shared pictures with her trophy on her Instagram handle. Pretending to be asleep while dressed to kill, Pooja struck victory poses for the camera.

She shared in the caption, “When you woke up at 4am to do your job but there was an award at the end of it… #goodnightnow #sakshiawards #allswellthatendswell (sic).”

The saree is credited to Indian fashion designer, Arpita Mehta's eponymous label that boasts of minimalist yet fashion-forward ensembles, feature a seamless blend of ethnic and contemporary designs and enhance the feminine silhouette. The poppy mango leaf print ruffle saree originally costs ₹48,000 on the designer website.

Pooja Hedge's poppy mango leaf print ruffle saree from Arpita Mehta (arpitamehtaofficial.com)

Pooja Hedge was styled by fashion stylist and creative consultant Tanya Ghavri.

